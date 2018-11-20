CDC warns against eating romaine lettuce after E. Coli outbreak

This is different from a recent multistate E.Coli outbreak connected to romaine lettuce.
0:26 | 11/20/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for CDC warns against eating romaine lettuce after E. Coli outbreak
The CDC is warning people on he's Romaine lettuce because of the E. Coli outbreak officials say 32 people got sick eleven states. Including new York New Jersey and Connecticut more than a dozen of those people have been hospitalized. The FDA says it is working with officials in Canada where people are also being warned to avoid Romaine lettuce. Officials say this strain is different than the one linked to Romaine. Earlier this year.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

