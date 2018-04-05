What is E. Coli?

More
Escherichilia coli, or E. Coli, is a large group of bacteria with multiple strains.
1:14 | 05/04/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What is E. Coli?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54940004,"title":"What is E. Coli?","duration":"1:14","description":"Escherichilia coli, or E. Coli, is a large group of bacteria with multiple strains.","url":"/Health/video/coli--54940004","section":"Health","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.