Transcript for 7 counties in California ordered to close bars due to uptick in coronavirus cases

We want to turn now to California where the governor there has ordered all bars closed in seven counties. With the rapid uptick in cases in the golden state. We're joined by Stockton mayor Michael Tubbs. Thank you for being here. Your county, San Joaquin is one of those counties that the governor did target that bars need to be closed. You hadn't reopened in the first place, the bars were already closed. But still, do you think this is the right move by the governor and bars shouldn't be opened in your area just yet? I think it's absolutely the right move. As we heard in the last segment, there's so much we don't know about the virus, but what we do know is, it's highly contagious, there's not a vaccine yet. People over 65, people with comorbidities, are more likely to contract and die from this illness. So I think as leaders, it's time to make sure our citizens take the proper precautions. We should open in a way that's smart and by science because covid-19 doesn't care that it's summer. It doesn't care about your fourth of July plans. It doesn't care that we're tired. We have to be vigilant and look out for each other so we can get through this. The idea of universal basic income, a trial is going on in your county a small sample is getting regular checks every single month from the government, free cash to them, how is that program going and also during a pandemic, are you starting to see -- I guess proving the point of how useful a program like this can be? Yeah, absolutely. For the past 18 months, we've been giving $500 a month in funding to 185 families and what we found, folks spend money like you and I would spend money, on food, on supplies, on helping family members, et cetera. What's been interesting is that during covid-19 it's really illustrated that, number one, we live in a time of pandemics, meaning this year it's covid-19, next year it could be a earthquake, and we have to give people the tools to build economic resilience which starts with an income foundation. Today, I'm joining with 11 other mayors to launch this guarantee income network which is all of us saying, hey, 50 years Dr. King talked about this during a time of civil unrest, this is something that has to be done particularly in covid-19, but also as a tool to bring about the equality and change from status quo that people are taking to the streets protesting about it. Mr. Mayor, you have put it in place, it seems to be working there by many accounts. We'll see what happens down the road with it. But mayor Tubbs, from Stockton, good to see you. Thank you, sir.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.