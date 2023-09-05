COVID ‘never really left’ as cases rise in recent weeks: Dr. Alok Patel

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with ABC News contributor Dr. Alok Patel about the recent rise in cases, and what Americans should know about the new booster shot set for release in the coming weeks.

September 5, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live