New data shows Americans keep getting reinfected with COVID-19

Dr. Alok Patel, an ABC News contributor and Stanford Children’s Health physician, discusses 1.6 million cases of reinfection as new variants emerge.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live