Transcript for Daylight saving time, sleep and mental health

This weekend we lose an hour of sleep and gain an hour of the evening sun because of daylight saving time. While many look lowered to those brighter evenings daylight saving time can be top on our sleep. Our bodies and overall health. Duke university's lead psychologist doctor Jane mood as he wouldn't Sydney doctor Jane Wu is here. With more doctor Ruth thanks so much for being here you know that I mislead science nerd so are lesser. You know honestly and science nerds it's amazing for me to see the contrast in my Twitter timeline right now on the one hand. All these people so excited to have a longer evenings. And then the sleep scientists that I follow all advocating that we stopped daylight saving time. For good so what does through this fact does daylight saving time have on our house. Long beauties. After we transition to de icing timed our. Are actually higher numbers. Beetle car accidents. Heart attacks and strokes greater rate of suicidal thoughts and depression and times and even emergency room does its and I've also heard got the stock market also has marble sculpture and so these health alarms and performance problems aren't in aren't you. To us losing our socially and shootings calling the transition. But he's also due to having Indian misalignment which means our internal biological being out of sync wish. And our Alison environments. So when you wake up in the morning going forward after daylight saving time you get those longer evenings more subtle and then but when you wake up in the morning. It's darker so how does that impact us. You had to she didn't. Arnold column are health because only how more darkness in the mornings where I think our brains are having him and she'll which I. To tell us sign it's time to ramp up its time to start a machine any body and the late in the morning is also how green resets its own biological internal can be a losing touch you it's not good and a few more late in the evenings can actually make us more like nine dolls biologically speaking and that can beat her mental for some people can make it harder to Lou we can make her car brings the function properly. On all of this just sort of throws us off track comings and no it doesn't and I we read now that there are reports showing more cases of its. Micro sleeping after daylight saving time that's when you briefly not you lose concentration. Which can be really dangerous answer and circumstances. Like it if you're driving for example also. What causes that what's happening in the body there. Shorts on my sleeve like you said it's really reached a time when the brain falsely even if you're going about your day you're dragging urging tourists. It agreed to drop off a little bit of Lee refused. And that happens where sleep deprived we have insufficient sleep so in Sri ambles refugees now after erasing gone transition. You have been sleeping on our last night's not an option and especially if you were already not getting enough sleep before that you might be eat sleep to catch and your brain isn't really. Creating Grassley relief trying to fall asleep for just a little catch a little bit but sometimes happens act inconvenient or even dangerous times. So how can we avoid these denture mental health and backs. From daylight saving time I know many are advocating that we do away with it but in the meantime we have to deal so what can we dip. We'll look at the sleazy and resilient during times changes is actually she really consistent. Casual. All in general your round. So that means hanging on us assess wait time many consistent at a time bush and trying to wind down around this time seeing time in the eating well now you know that we don't necessarily want to go to bed at a dairy eastern time and be nice. We're not seeing sleepy because Simon actually on a we want you. I'll wind down at the same time but not forced us also go to bed until we're actually sleepy. We're during the wintertime because we get less sunlight and there's a lot of that they see four or suggestions for. I'm using bright light therapy to help with seasonal. Disorders where people get kind of depressed as they don't get enough play. Can use that kind of thing to get more light in the morning after daylight saving time to help set your body clock. Absolutely I do not myself actually I how late. Right at my desk so a battle to three feet in front of me each and actually use needle bursts of alertness helps my agreeing to reset his aunt and my mood is like really to recommend. I'll be Chappell would die if you ha I hate problems eye strain on my heart and don't look directly relate this to a little bit diagonally cost to society. On and someone has bipolar disorder what has heightened risk for bipolar disorder should be should also check with a doctor before easing Bradley is there any actor Jay in the great to have you thanks so lights. English writing Diane it's our pleasure.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.