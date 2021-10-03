Transcript for Emergency room doctor on reopening and the new CDC guidelines for vaccinated people

We're not quite ready to head to create those standards because we still have 90% of people unprotected. What I will say and we have set at the CDC is schools should be the first place to open. I'm and so as if your schools are not open I don't believe that we should be opening other places because we really do need to get our children back to school. Well that was CDC director a show well and ski on Good Morning America today talking about. States and schools reopening and how important it is. That school should be right at the top of the reopening not bars and restaurants or theaters or other things but schools because of the importance. For the children and for the wider economy should joining us live for more. On all the latest on the pandemic emergency is. Emergency position and ABC news contributor doctor Darian shut so doctor sudden thanks for being with us again let me ask you about this. Question of reopening schools and reopening. As Texas. Had that we just saw or reopen the whole state what impact do you think. These moves will have on what everybody wants which is a return to normalcy. Terry I think it's a step into our new normal as we began to to have more and more people vaccinated against this virus but the question still looms over whether or not children are serving as high risk factors for transmission of this virus so far from what we've seen in the squalls it had been opened. The level of risk is low but it is not zero so we still would probably ask teachers and any other adults within the facility especially including students to continue to practice safe conditions which is wearing masks keeping a save social distance. And it's possible keeping areas highly insulated what we get this vaccine outs or more and more people. Doctors and children did have grandparents who were vaccinated without being vaccinated themselves a protocol for school settings if teachers are back stated that the kids aren't. So the current protocol really has not changed much for this or setting really it is applying to those plays were meeting within homes and it really good to be talked about meeting with one household. Now a classroom consists of many children from many different households so be rule stay the same for that classroom which is students should continue to Wear a mask as well as teachers. And remain a safe and healthy distance but as far as being within the home at two people are two groups of people can meet with each other if one has vaccinated and know when it's high risk and take off their. And I just done that does feel like a vaccination effort the wheels are beginning to turn. Faster and faster feels that way to present Biden set to announce today a push to procure a hundred million additional doses of the Johnson & Johnson to action. How does that go and improve the vaccine supply issues and it do you think that's gonna work. I'm hopeful but we have to also understand the Johnson & Johnson capacity or the availability is relatively low to return and buys there's so we're hoping that this helps increase our numbers as we start to roll out vaccine so far we're currently above its two million gold point that we discussed last time giving out vaccine per day so that means that our trajectory of getting to that 70% of people vaccinated to achieve that vaccine induced herd immunity can come as early as this summer but right now its beak is proving more more difficult as we try to get into communities that need and get this vaccine into people who need it. And doctors setting code that variants now account for 51%. Of new cases in New York City over 3000 cases of variants have been confirmed. Across the country so what do we know about these vaccines protecting against variants right now. The data is really preliminary and it will stated this is not the first time we senior variance and it certainly will not be the last ads as virus has transferred person to person. Increased possibility. Those who have received an intern and a by the vaccine against these variants and that has proven to be appropriate however that does not immediately apply to real life situations. Right now the number of people who have gotten a vaccine it's pretty it's actually proving quite active we have not seen many people coming into the hospital. Have been vaccinated with symptomatic have been nineteen so that is reassuring but we have to remain really really vigilant and cautious at this time and anyone who's already become infected with Corbett nineteen after the vaccine I think requires genomic testing isolation. So that we can better understand whether or not he's variants are posing more risks to us time doctor Darian sun it's always great to have you thank you. Thank you.

