Now Playing: Weight training can help shape the body and also the mind, studies show

Now Playing: New recommendations for prostate cancer screening

Now Playing: Drug could hold cure for baldness

Now Playing: The lowdown on how to keep eggs in your diet while watching your cholesterol levels

Now Playing: Why kids should stay away from sports drinks

Now Playing: What is E. Coli?

Now Playing: Apple Watch saves teenage girl's life

Now Playing: Study shows rear-facing car seats perform well in rear-end crashes

Now Playing: Health officials warn of 'nightmare' bacteria

Now Playing: What is the definition of twins?

Now Playing: Family history of heart disease doesn't mean you shouldn't exercise, study shows

Now Playing: Hot off the press: Can peppers cause headaches?

Now Playing: Later school start times help teens' moods, study says

Now Playing: Moms whose babies have heart defects may have long-term heart health risks

Now Playing: Night owls at high risk of poor health, study says

Now Playing: Belly fat is bad for your heart, researchers say

Now Playing: Could caffeine be good for your heart?

Now Playing: Moms who have depression early on may have kids with lower IQ scores: Study