FDA reverses ban on Juul e-cigarettes, opens door to possible authorization

The reversal comes nearly two years after the federal health agency ordered the company's e-cigarettes and vaping products be taken off the market.

June 7, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live