What does ‘flatten the curve’ mean?

More
Dennis Carroll, an expert in infectious diseases, speaks on how to “flatten the curve,” which countries have been the most effective in doing so and the U.S. federal government's response.
4:15 | 03/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What does ‘flatten the curve’ mean?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:15","description":"Dennis Carroll, an expert in infectious diseases, speaks on how to “flatten the curve,” which countries have been the most effective in doing so and the U.S. federal government's response.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"69721363","title":"What does ‘flatten the curve’ mean?","url":"/Health/video/flatten-curve-69721363"}