Transcript for Why flattening the curve for coronavirus matters

So let's get back to back up and again with us tonight and that we saw something today that drew immediate attention or really drove home. But why officials say we must slow the spread of this disease take a look at you sought map what many called the need to flatten the curve. There's a line through the middle of this you can see the red bear the forecast if we don't take protective measures that spike. Above the line there are being the people who would not be able to get in the hospitals around this country. The blue is that as this is spread out over time it keeps the number at least. Somewhat more manageable for hospitals across this country in that that's why authorities are trying to. By some time with what they call social distancing for Unita to simply means a informing the public to try to stay away from crowds here. That's right and I Dee Lee they would have therapeutics. And vaccinations to vote. Flatten a curve and delay it. But they don't have that so. They're banning crowds closing schools anything to avoid a lot of human contact in the reason for that gave it. If they do not want the public health care system to be. Overwhelmed but we are already seeing a faint glimmer of that the president today warning that he foresees a shortage. In protective masks for health care workers.

