Transcript for Hospitals across the nation prep for disbursing COVID-19 vaccine

Hospitals of course are eager to get their doses of the cove in nineteen vaccine and start distributing them to their staffs and patients for how they're preparing reform. Partly preparing for that and we're gonna. Go to the health care side of the vaccine distribution. Now with the jammed over he's the CEO of sparrow health system in Lansing Michigan why some alchemist is down the road there. So I shall be happy to see you and so or weak chicken answer a couple of these questions forced first your timetable. When do you think you're gonna know how many doses you'll be getting in the hospitals there and do you anticipate you get enough. To give the patients and workers who need it most. I carry out who will we expect to find out any day now but in order some time ago. And we do not expect again all the dose necessary data about teacher errors across entire system but were ready to administer those of us is as fast as we receive them. So what's the decision making process on who. Will be getting a which patients which workers within your hospital are gonna get this done these doses first. We we call the CDC guidelines so we have adults all out for them and it's based on the wind hurts her closest to the disease so our icu nurses aren't docked terrorists are staff first step in the colon units we have about a 125. Calling patients and house today. And so all those areas are taking care line workers won't be for someone to get those doses. And these and actually devised a vaccine is is unstable and is it is a tricky. Material to work with so how do you logistically prepared to store the doses of the Pfizer and eventually the men during a vaccines. You know not your right it is our old orange. Down to 94 degrees below zero Fahrenheit so we actually purchased. I'm very large ultra cold. And storage freezer is now located. Are recede behind locked doors and older than 20000 doses. So you had to go out and purchase a special freezer in order to be able to distribute this faction. Fast for 121000 dollars and it's probably the best best and this year for the prevention of disease and her art community. Absolutely for all of us is this vaccine are really can't come soon enough. Especially for hospitals like yours that case numbers compositions were seeing rising across the country said tell me about sparrows. Capacity right now how you're feeling going forward. And being able to serve all your patience as they need. Yes we we anal two or large distributed regional health system but we are stretched. Very very almost to the Max but not quite you were right knee. 94%. Occupancy right now we can re opened. A former closed hospital across town in order to create more space where patients. And we had. Have ads you. Coal resources across her system. Just to handle that number. Patients. With an both our hospital. Frankly in the emergency room and in our. Next and that is a serious burden and Jim Dover thank you so much for being with us to explain out of actions gonna roll out there and good luck in the weeks and months ahead. Thank you much.

