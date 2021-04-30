Johnson & Johnson manufacturer’s embattled history with the FDA

More
ABC News’ Bob Woodruff examines the history of citations for Emergent Biosolutions, which was forced to pause new production of a key ingredient for Johnson & Johnson’s COVID vaccine.
6:52 | 04/30/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Johnson & Johnson manufacturer’s embattled history with the FDA

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:52","description":"ABC News’ Bob Woodruff examines the history of citations for Emergent Biosolutions, which was forced to pause new production of a key ingredient for Johnson & Johnson’s COVID vaccine.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"77408121","title":"Johnson & Johnson manufacturer’s embattled history with the FDA","url":"/Health/video/johnson-johnson-manufacturers-embattled-history-fda-77408121"}