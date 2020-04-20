Transcript for Latest updates on COVID-19: April 20, 2020

The start of another week in the coronavirus pandemic. And the big developments we're tracking today -- confirmed cases of covid-19 in this country soared to 759,000, with at least 40,000 death here. The number recovering continues to grow now at least 70,000. We begin this Monday with ABC chief medical correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton. And Dr. Jen, doctors are starting to make important observations about the way covid-19 is affecting those most critically ill. What are we learning at this point? This is so important, Amy, and we're starting to see published case reports coming out and what doctors are seeing in the critically ill icu patients is kind of three different elements of severe covid-19. One of them is the effects of just the viral infection, then we're seeing the so-called -- the powerful inflammatory reaction and they're seeing this mysterious and unexplained and atypical picture of this clotting, these microscopic clots. In tiny blood vessels in which causing strokes, kidney failure. We heard about amputation of limb, so very unusual picture but the key to medicine and science starts with making these observations. All right, and what do we assume we know at this point with covid-19? Well, we think we have a good understanding of risks and there are certain groups that we think are at higher risk and we have heard this before -- the elderly, people with obesity, diabetes, hypertension -- we think that children and teenager are at lower risk, but again, and we can't emphasize this enough, low risk doesn't mean zero risk. Right, and this obviously is such a new disease, what do we still need to learn at this point? Well, there's so much to learn, Amy, and I know that's frustrating for a lot of people to hear when they hear doctors, researchers and scientists say we don't know. That's the honest answer at this point. We're still looking at what's the best treatment for this infection. Why some people are becoming critically ill with these risk factors and why others are not and how the virus is actually behaving to cause this widespread inflammation, this clotting cascade. We don't have a good understanding of that right now, and so, as we're taking care of these patients, we're also studying and learning about how this virus is acting. All right, Dr. Jen Ashton, we

