Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions

Now Playing: Experts warn about pool dangers this summer

Now Playing: WNBA Commissioner: Using season as a ‘call to action’

Now Playing: Here are all the celebs and public figures who’ve tested positive for COVID-19

Now Playing: Brazil’s president tests positive for COVID-19

Now Playing: WHO acknowledges virus spread through smaller particles

Now Playing: COVID hospitalizations jump in over half of the US

Now Playing: 86-year-old woman creates stuffed animal zoo on front lawn

Now Playing: Finding meaning during a time of loss

Now Playing: Organizing tips for pandemic food storage

Now Playing: Secret recipe for success for this online baker

Now Playing: Bronx on the front lines

Now Playing: Latest developments: COVID-19 and the GOP convention

Now Playing: Teen stands up for the first time since suffering from a spinal cord injury

Now Playing: EPA approves Lysol disinfectant spray to fight against COVID-19

Now Playing: How to keep air clean during coronavirus outbreak

Now Playing: Dr. Jen Ashton talks US handling of COVID-19 and preventing its spread