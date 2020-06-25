Transcript for Latest updates on COVID-19: June 25, 2020

This is what you need to know right now. Major developments we're tracking. More than 9.4 million confirmed cases of coronavirus around the world, 482,000 lives lost, 121,000 of those here in the U.S. We want to turn immediately to our chief medical correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton. You always remind us how new this thing is. Seems like it's been with us forever. We're learning so much. We learn about consequences and things that can trigger. Now something else we need to worry about. As we learn about this virus, one of the things just emerging some clues between covid triggering diabetes. We know diabetes might have been a risk factor. Now it looking like the opposite. Some mini med school here. In type one diabetes, immune cells can destroy beta cells in the pancreas which make insulin. There's some accumulating evidence of some people who have been infected with covid-19 then subsequently and soon thereafter actually developing diabetes. Many organs are involved in regulating blood sugar. It's not just the pancreas. In the pancreas they are high density of these ace2 recenters which this virus uses to get in our cells. Sars covid 2 is showing damage. The science is emerging day by day. Mini med school, let's continue. You always say you have to observe first. What theories are emerging? Observation and association are the first steps in the medical and scientific process. Some of the theories people are thinking about how covid could trigger diabetes, it's a two-way street. We know people with diabetes are at greater risk of severe complications of covid-19, but covid-19 might be causing diabetes. In these organoids, mini organs, they're showing the virus can attack cells in the pancreas and killing them in some cases. There's some mechanism. The liver which is also important in glucose regulation may be affected. They're putting together these

