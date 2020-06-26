-
Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions
-
Now Playing: High school seniors celebrate a milestone with a race across the finish line
-
Now Playing: Devon Franklin on how your burden is actually your blessing
-
Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions
-
Now Playing: How McDonald’s is responding to the coronavirus pandemic
-
Now Playing: Mississippi hits record single-day spike in coronavirus cases
-
Now Playing: Trump administration asks Supreme Court to strike down Affordable Care Act
-
Now Playing: CDC releases new report on pregnant women and COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Refusal to wear face masks triggers crackdowns
-
Now Playing: Family members put on life support after contracting COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Surge in coronavirus cases causes more states to delay reopening
-
Now Playing: This ICU nurse has a message after being diagnosed with the coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Paris reopens Eiffel Tower after longest closure since WWII
-
Now Playing: Trump slammed for coronavirus response
-
Now Playing: Battle over wearing face masks as pandemic rages on
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus cases surge in more than half of the US
-
Now Playing: 51-year-old mother is carrying her daughter's baby serving as a surrogate
-
Now Playing: Husband and wife donate kidneys to the same man
-
Now Playing: Hot-car safety tips to remember