Transcript for London police order people to go home after new restrictions announced
College you know I don't agree that you are. You're all right Craig. All of the right. We can I just comment somebody. The government had. Great. You're all right big. All of the right. Your client somebody. The government had. According.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
Now Playing: {{itm.title}}
{"duration":"3:00","description":"Police used a loudspeaker to order people sitting and sunbathing on the green to go home.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"69791852","title":"London police order people to go home after new restrictions announced","url":"/Health/video/london-police-order-people-home-restrictions-announced-69791852"}