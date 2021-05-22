By the Numbers: Benefits of walking

More
A closer look at how walking can improve your health and potentially add years to your life.
0:59 | 05/22/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for By the Numbers: Benefits of walking

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:59","description":"A closer look at how walking can improve your health and potentially add years to your life.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"77840482","title":"By the Numbers: Benefits of walking","url":"/Health/video/numbers-benefits-walking-77840482"}