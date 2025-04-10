By The Numbers: A new survey asks when, where and how often we cry

Researchers studying why women cry more than men have long cited how the sexes are wired differently. A new YouGov poll published this week sheds new light on when, where and how often people cry.

April 10, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live