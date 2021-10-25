By the Numbers: Powerball's $500M jackpot

With no winner in Wednesday night's drawing, Saturday's Powerball lottery jackpot is now at $500 million. The prize money continues to grow after nearly three months without a winner.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live