New OSHA mandate is the latest update in fight against COVID-19

ABC News medical contributor Dr. Simone Wildes offers insight on the new OSHA mandate and when we can hope to declare the worst of the pandemic over.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live