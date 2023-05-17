PATEL IT LIKE IT IS: Celiac disease awareness month

ABC News medical contributor and pediatrician Dr. Alok Patel joins ABC News Live for more on what celiac disease is and why people shouldn't self-diagnose themselves with a gluten intolerance.

May 17, 2023

