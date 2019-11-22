Salad recalled over E. coli fears

More
Missa Bay, LLC, a New Jersey company, issued the recall for 97,272 pounds of salad products containing meat or poultry.
0:18 | 11/22/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Salad recalled over E. coli fears
A New Jersey based food company is recalling more than 75000. Pound the salad products that contain meat or. Poultry because what it's may be contaminated with the E. Coli the Centers for Disease Control Ritson. To seventeen people from eight states have reported E. Coli infections. In check ABC news website for complete list of the recalled products.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:18","description":"Missa Bay, LLC, a New Jersey company, issued the recall for 97,272 pounds of salad products containing meat or poultry.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"67226416","title":"Salad recalled over E. coli fears","url":"/Health/video/salad-recalled-coli-fears-67226416"}