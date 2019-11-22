Transcript for Salad recalled over E. coli fears

A New Jersey based food company is recalling more than 75000. Pound the salad products that contain meat or. Poultry because what it's may be contaminated with the E. Coli the Centers for Disease Control Ritson. To seventeen people from eight states have reported E. Coli infections. In check ABC news website for complete list of the recalled products.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.