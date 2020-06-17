Transcript for ‘Social bubbling’ is the new way to safely socialize amid pandemic

Well, with so many places reopening amid this pandemic, experts still urging everyone to stay in, practice social distancing whenever possible, and with growing concerns over how to safely begin socializing again, a lot of people have turned to quarantine pods or social bubbling as a way to carefully reconnect with friends. We can have quaran-teams instead of kwaernting. Here to tell us more is Becky Worley. How do you first define a quarantine pod or a social bubble? Oh, Amy, you're so right, coronavirus has spawned ideas, words -- it's like we need a new dictionary. So based on my interviews with virus researchers and infectious disease specialists, my definition of a quarantine pod or a social bubble would be a group of 5 to 12 people preferably two or three families that socialize together and they don't gather with others. All right, that's the key right there. Let's break down all of that. Remind us of the rules for socially distance socializing. Let me bulletpoint it. It's outdoors. Preferably six feet apart. Being careful about being in confined places when there's no airflow or breeze and with a mask on if you can. All right, and then, this is a big question -- how do you safely choose your social bubble? Like, who gets in the bubble and who doesn't? Is this complicated or what? You want to know what their behaviors are away from the group. So, first, the medical, are they exposed to a lot of people at work? Is mom an E.R. Doctor? Is dad working in a grocery store? Who else are they bubbling with, that's a new verb. Does everyone get along? We're talking -- parents getting along with parents. Kids getting along with kids. You need to think about your risk tolerance or the group dynamics. And you do need to think that out in advance and talk it out in advance. We've all been doing this. I definitely have a bubble. I think it's important to negotiate those parameters. Like, how long will you socially bubbling? If that's a thing. If you leave the bubble can you come back in the bubble? Oh, man, you feel like a lawyer here. We need a prenup. These are really important questions. You kind of have to stipulate what you're in for, it's really important for everyone's safety and the health of the friendships, so we'll lawyer this thing up, you should have a conversation on the phone or a zoom call to talk about what your social bubble will look like and act like. Have those conversations upfront or you'll end up regretting it later. You could set up an initial duration of two weeks of a quarantine pod to see how it goes. If you decide to leave the group, researchers say you need to two weeks off from socializing and then you can bubble with someone else. You can always break up and play the it's not you it's us card. Blame the kids, that's the one I ways do. The one thing, Amy, a social bubbling is like fight club. The first rule of social bubbling is you don't talk about social bubbling and the second rule is you don't post on Instagram about social bubbling. I agree with that. All right, Becky Worley, thank you so much. We appreciate it.

