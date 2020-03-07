What you can do to help stop the spread of COVID-19

More
Experts say there is risk involved with any gathering, but there are ways to stay safe when spending time with friends or family.
1:44 | 07/03/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What you can do to help stop the spread of COVID-19
A.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:44","description":"Experts say there is risk involved with any gathering, but there are ways to stay safe when spending time with friends or family.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"71601331","title":"What you can do to help stop the spread of COVID-19","url":"/Health/video/stop-spread-covid-19-71601331"}