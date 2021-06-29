Transcript for Study: Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccine protection could last years

And now there's some positive news in a pandemic right now 66% of eligible adults have received at least one dose of a coded nineteen vaccine it's. Just shy of the 70%. President Biden hoped for by the fourth of July. And a new study published in the journal nature now shows that the Pfizer and Madeira vaccines could provide protection from the virus for years. This morning a closer look at just how long they could hold up. This morning another development in the fight against covic a new study finding that the Pfizer in the journal vaccines. Could offer significant protection that could last years. Scientists calling it promising. The riskiest and Aaron this probably will last for the life. Over the person can successfully got immunization where the two doses of the vaccine. The study published in the journal nature showed that MR NA vaccines like Pfizer and the dar and a produced high levels of neutralizing antibodies and those important and B cells which help support the immune system. But instead of peaking after a week or two. Researchers found nearly four months later there was still a strong immune response essentially training the body long term to fight off infection. The Johnson & Johnson Kobe vaccine was not considered in the study. This news coming amid concerns about the highly contagious delta daring and now confirmed in 49 states. In LA county the largest county in the country. Officials are recommending all residents were masks indoors to protect against the dealt to bury it and areas with low vaccination rates seeing the very it spreading rapidly. In Missouri the delta daring and responsible for nearly 30%. Of the State's new cases. Hospitalizations. There are up 42%. In the last month. And the very and still the wild card here scientists not promising study saying yes these vaccines holed up now but. How could holed up in the future really depends on how the virus mutates. And any new variants and joining us now for more on the delta Marianne and this new vaccine immunity study its position. At Stanford children's health the doctor Olympic town thanks for being with us so much stacked Patel. So let's talk about the state house seeing it ticket is big news study that shows MR INA vaccines like Fries are under act. Produce high levels of neutralizing antibodies. Well good morning he is actually very easy immediately on her her arms when everyone was society and hope being. And getting your vaccines gain to Ceres would actually give you protection for a lot longer than just a few months previously in April to remember. It was great news out there and he included a lot of people who got an act CD Shaw couldn't have antibodies six months after he finished their shot. Also we're racks here are much less likely or ninety or slice this particular study asked which I think we heard a little bit just now was that. They call it German center would know basically Sri silly dreary as the sun was still acting. Four months after getting a shot and scientists really didn't look and say hey. You're not only had antibodies are continuing to churn out zazi is eye off our school each it was O holy possible to got a bulldoze. Fighter emerge our protection for years to come which is screen using more motivation for her daughter to go and get their shops. At putting that information and hear bodies memory bank silly knows what to do in the future really critical science fair what it is. What's this mean for the highly contagious delta very end which is now confirmed in 49 states. Don't. From board seats but it's also turning he wanted to fire her new cases years now we couldn't resist is that both eyes or dare not. Specialist whose series are shown 89 Europe percent of activity down to grant we heard Johnson Johnson who was is one thing that is concerning is only one dose of Klezmer Darren is not going to be enough to protect people against towns and about thirty to 40%. So people who even had a partial vaccination. It's a catch and spread the virus rounds but what I want to point out UI is right on this conjure a little more than 60% fully backs it is the united C diluted. Global the global population we're getting closer and wannabe terms it. Our herd immunity and we see outbreaks have been reunited seats from the measles virus. And we've. Some parts of the you were 90% people are against measles seemingly small aren't backed cedar people she's actually cash and spread a virus so now we. Popular adultery or a candidate matter. Rather than trying to catch a las. Yes not place anyone wants to be in the world health organization's our urgent fully backs take it or to continue wearing masks. At this delta very and spreads overnight we saw LA county the largest county in the country encouraging people to Wear masks in doors again. What do you make of all of this. All lemonade is sold WHIO and you know different C public LA county trying to figure what did you to. And it manner now there obviously is not important discourse happening on social media people eight. Green masks and people who didn't perspective we're both cities our nation's economy are. So back in May when he sees he changed her masses guidance and CE CDU were masks and Doris there was a special guy is what businesses should be doing or how can we actually hear whose acts it. Or is there any local. Local statistics and how people when he enlisted mask and it's. And the world health organization's many largely unvaccinated whirls. We're fortunate here and they're all probably if you look at her and her Middle East a lot Vladimir. Those vaccination rates are below 5% isn't he is below 2%. And cellular basis of race between Intel experience and vaccines. And given that we did not only get I sure greeted an Egypt and arms he's only six weeks apple protection factor or serious. It's time that we just thinking about how we express many it urged France. And and we're talking about mitigating Preston your doctorate Stamford children's how what's the latest on the vaccine eligibility for kids. Especially those under twelve is there any update there. Well we saw this on going on how to lose his order a sign actual Lenin and you know how we are exciting news he's really good news for people out there is her when it. The vaccine community eighties and birders use organization or ending. Is that we do not receive an active acts Curtis hall was eighteen girls and what people need to remember is that. Teachers' backs he's only several weeks as the local immunity so it's as Ornette. You know parents are Al better he had his inspiration and AT&T are there are getting their shots these forests clear only reopens behind you saying I'm not even close to alone any. We asked Lee Ira Adolor back into schools and upcoming fall and it's our power our power alone he should happens. Now the data really speaks at a fact that kids need to be inside schools in a classroom learning they learn best there doctor a little bit now. Thank you so much for being with us this morning. Biggio.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.