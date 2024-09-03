How to tell West Nile, dengue and EEE apart

As mosquito-borne illnesses including West Nile virus, dengue and EEE spread across the U.S., experts explain how to tell them apart.

September 3, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live