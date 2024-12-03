2 Americans, 1 Canadian missing after hiking New Zealand's tallest mountain

The search for the climbers is delayed because of bad weather.

December 3, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live