Transcript for 39 bodies found in truck in England

Stayed overseas now to London were authorities may be grisly discovery overnight 39 dead bodies. In a tractor trailer near the UK capital of London Julie McFarland. Is in that city covering this story Julie and this is were pretty horrific had mine understand authorities have a suspect in custody. Done and excited this was very disturbing story. Dot stocks to rise this morning at the name in there is a very heavy police presence on a lot of intends. Forensic activity. Going on behind this cordoned off area wet about truck was found discovered as you say says C eight adults. Found dead inside one that teenage. Now there is one mine in custody police say that the driver of the truck has been apprehended and he is a 25 year old man. From London islands. And police are rules say adamant in trying to figure out. The route that this truck tenth may believe that the Laurie originated is that the truck originated in Bulgaria. I'm not they believe it and to the United Kingdom and Wales. Now where it is not the main men's and on the soul. An area called to graze which is an Essex that's. East of London says it is. And in usual rotten destruct appears to have taken. Now police have not confirmed this yet but it's widely expected that the bodies of days inside a believed to have been migrants who have tried to get inside to the UK. Mark just a horrible horrible story more than thirty people and that truck in and the assumption is they were migrants they were perhaps mean traffic do we know anything more about the identities or where these people originated from. Police haven't yet they have said that identifying the bodies is going to be a long and complicates it. Trace us we didn't know what kind of state there any day now how they died. We don't know how long they've been inside this trot to say police off. Why king a spots they count trying to identify. Who they where they came from. But there is the widespread assumption that these people. Wow migrants because if this truck originated in Bulgaria that's inside the EU now Barack. Possible it checks as well as soon as you land in the UK from outside the UK but it is free movement of people wins in Europe and not kind of gives the impression that these people may have come from outside of Europe now just a couple of things that happened recently authorities. In its strongest have tightened up the boards. All of the British London the British route from fronds and border authorities have they've tightened up and saying a lot of human smugglers and tough because have tried to different routes of getting in to the UK and there is a suspension. That this struggle that put the police have not confirm this that that it actually came to the UK. From Ireland supports that the truck did and to the UK and is known as a route from island police have not yet confirm that but that's something that. A lot of people on the stunts have been the case. And since that terrible story out of London Julian McFarland force in London bureau thanks so much you. Thanks seven.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.