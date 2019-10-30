Transcript for 84-year-old arrested in connection with a mosque attack in Bayonne, France

A moving on out of France Julie where an 84 year old man has been arrested accused of setting fire to a mosque. And shooting two people supposedly two events the destruction of notre dom cathedral which he claims has done by Muslims and we want to be. Crystal clear here there's been no evidence of that but this comes amid a new debate over bill and the French senate apparently. Because this is already weren't interesting story fast let's let. At this money schools close at sing okay. 804 years old as you point out now he wanted to stunt he wanted to run. And in the elections as a candidate for bed of the far right national Ponte not mean the pens Paul Nasional Parti. The idea how that they have now did say and this Monday said that he was kicked out of the pot hidden and that he's got nothing to do with them. But basically what happened. Is it immediately Alstead the four I've been also dom. Added this yet that were a rock of conspiracy theories that spread on the into that a lot of people claiming. That the fire was deliberately started to buy it Muslims in retaliation for the terror attacks in Christ church New Zealand that killed. More than fifty that killed 51 people. Now if there that they nothing that suggests this there have been number of investigations as to what caused the fire in the end and it appears to be. Accidental and then on a combination of of of bad maintenance. In the cathedral not to start its commitment it has nothing that suggests not but that being said if you don't want conspiracy theories. On the ends that. I'm this mind seeing Kate what he did was he is accused of setting fire to the main entrance of a mosque in the town of buy your own. And he shot two people who and the cop. And he reportedly poured gasoline on the car and listed on fire with the victim still inside it's quite harrowing story. Now it's interesting because this happened on the day that the French senate was reading a bill. Hearing a bill. On basically abandoning friends and mothers from Wang heads gobs when they're on school. Out things not the full face veil is outlawed in frogs but the heat jobs the just ahead scoff. Muslims still have the right to whereas. But this is an interesting an ongoing debate in this country Frans it is a secular country they are quite uneasy with I would say is. Of religious. Religious items. But of course it is a country that really is struggling. With Islam a faith via.

