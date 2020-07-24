Transcript for ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, July 23, 2020

This is more than roughly seven acres of tires it's called the tire mountain and it's been on fire for more than a day now in northern Colorado. Crews have it contained but officials say that tires bird break quote. Very long time. So grim new milestone. Four million confirmed Kobe nineteen cases in the US one city's mayor tonight a warning some residents to Wear masks at home. As so many Americans in limbo. Wondering if their stimulus checks will run out. Tonight it's a global competition that's drawing comparisons to the space Riggs is Russia poised to get the first vaccine. And stared at traveling right now the airline willing to pony up if you get sick on bull. Extreme heat in October 19 or a dangerous combination especially in minority communities. In this week's it's not too late with ginger see how cities are innovating to keep residents cool and healthy. Shed its usually the mark of the start of spring another dog days of summer. Opening day baseball with doctor Anthony stout. It is. Labels. Today good evening everybody I'm TJ Holmes and from a good friend Lindsey Davidson thank you so much for streaming with us that we start with a breaking story. The president tonight announcing he it's canceling the Republican Convention events in Jacksonville Florida. As cove in nineteen cases the search in that state and also across the country four million people in the US have now tested positive. That number has doubled in the past six weeks and that four million number that means. One out of every 82 of us now beyond those waiting in line for tests. How about the lines for food. Stretching and stretching for miles that food banks across the country as millions and millions of unemployed Americans. Worry tonight about what could be coming if that 600 dollars a week in stimulus money runs out next week as scheduled. And the troubling sign today the first time in fifteen weeks unemployment claims have gone up. Our Rebecca Jarvis has more on an economy teetering on the edge and the family's desperate for congress to throw them another lifeline. Tonight with 25 states and Puerto Rico either popping or reversing reopening plans the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment increasing for the first time after fifteen weeks one in five workers roughly thirty million people now collecting those benefits and for many this weekend will be the last time they received that extra weekly 600 dollars from the federal government. Unless congress. Acts tied where this thing is Scott. And Traci campaign. The family relying on food banks since Scott lost his job in March we're doing okay on to cause we hired extra money coming in from the government. Yeah what do we do now. Like not we were hoping that the other package would have been passed. Democrats want to extend it was 600 dollar payments until January but republic it's who believe the enhanced benefit might discourage people from returning to work. Watch replace 70% of a worker's wages before they were laid off. If you were making. 300 dollars and you're not gonna get 600 dollars this time and that's therapy but people understand that. Since the pandemic hit cash strapped Americans have fallen behind on more than 100 million loans if the relief program isn't extended some grease periods for paying those bills may expire. Economists sounding the alarm. We are insistent canine that 20%. All renters will be evict. But I September 30 here's nothing. For more now let's talk to our Rebecca Jarvis who read hello to you in which our ability to enhanced employment unemployment benefits. If they do expire we have another issue that could arise with consumer spending that's the lifeblood of the economy. That's right TJ and and if you think about it consumer spending. Is what makes the US economy go round our spending accounts for 70%. Our economy and our growth and with Steve benefits in the hands of consumers along with those 12100 dollar stimulus checks. Are spending through out this pandemic has actually held up all right you've got details spending. Climbing in many places now of course people are making choices about whether to go out whether to spend money out based on whether or not they have a job. But also based on questions around the virus itself the bottom line here is with these unemployment benefits. People can stay afloat they can purchase groceries. And they can go out and continue to generate growth and our economy our economy needs that growth in order to perpetuate and create more jobs down the route. And even if the federal benefits stop is an important point. Out of work Americans the state benefits will they still keep coming. The state benefits whale but it will only be about half as much as what people were getting already so. If you think about it states are providing some of that benefit to people and the federal government came in with a three trillion dollar stimulus program and said we have to provide more. The issue is as people planned for their future naturally. Consumers people who are I. Without work are going to be nervous seeing this type of information in front of them and they're gonna pull back on spending again back to this idea about if people are spending money. The economy grows and people return to work. That is why this is so important he checked. Hi Rebecca Germans always so good a breaking it down force thank you so much. And as many Americans fight for their livelihoods and others are literally fighting for their lives the virus now claiming more than a 143000. Lives just here in the US and tonight. The CDC forecast there could be a 175000. Deaths by August 15. Florida with a record number eight fatalities in that state 173 just in the past week four hours. And more than 101000 new cases are Victor can go is there tonight with the latest. With more than 1000 dead in the US for a third day in a row tonight the CDC revising its prediction higher. Warning the death told could hit 175000. By August 15 White House task force coordinator doctor Deborah Burks privately warning leaders in eleven cities seeing surges in cases to take immediate action. In audio obtained by the Center for Public Integrity. All this as the US crosses that grim milestone more than four million cases in which hospitalizations rising in 41 states back up to April levels. Late today the president said this about the state of the country there's a copy of the map that mrs. You have it right behind me that's. Really very much indicating where the problems. You see from. Found that this in great shape love said that the northeast has become very playing the country is. In very good shape other than if you look south and west. Some problems that will work out. California and Florida continue to shatter their death told records. 55 hospitals in Florida have bill available icu beds including ten in Miami Dade were officers aren't forcing the mask may date tonight. A new plea from Miami's mayor if you live with vulnerable relatives we are masks at home. Eleanor urge everyone to understand that. When you get home you are not necessarily safe. Miami's mayor has suggested that people in multi generational homes where maersk inside to protect their loved ones what do you think about that is that summing you'd recommend to. You know at this point. It will. It everybody's ring amassed a Danish Olson decreases transmission. It's not easy. Children keep a mask on and keep six feet away from everyone in small homes. In hard hit Hidalgo county Texas they're bringing in refrigerated trailers just in case they need extra space to store the dead. One hospital forming an ethics committee to make the agonizing decisions on how to treat patients based on their chance of survival. We eat there knew that the maybe it is more just needed anti aircraft. It's more sensible or recreation or sandy look a little. And blow there in a chair. Then the simmering debate to reopen schools none of the nation's fifteen largest districts starting remotely. In cities or states that are. Current hot spots then you'll see that in the map behind me. Districts may need to delay reopening for a few weeks and that's possible that'll be up to governors. Georgia's board of education saying there will be no delay to the start of the school year. Leaving the final decision up to local school boards the University of Arizona still planning to reopen for in person classes next month. With its own lack providing test results for all students and stuff. And isolation units for infected students the virus hitting a Roman Catholic convent Michigan especially hard. Thirty nuns were infected thirteen of them dying. This Tennessee father pleading with people to Wear masks the virus killing his wife of 51 years. Now they're jerks so bad. Ever ever. Israel to its home did Brittany irks you real lives balks they'll. And Victor joins us now from Miami evicted reloading you and the new CDC study out now is may be kind of alarming to some people said now nearly half of all Americans are at risk. Of severe corona virus complications. TJ according to the CDC. 47%. Of American adults have at least one of these five underlying conditions. That could make them even more vulnerable to the corona virus those conditions would be obesity diabetes CO PD. Heart disease and chronic kidney disease that study find that most of those people with those conditions are right here in the southeast where cases. Are currently searching TJ while Victor can go for some migrated to thank you as always. Well let's start the White House now and back to president from decision to cancel the GOP convention events in Jacksonville the president citing the rising. Scobee nineteen cases in that state saying he'd be unsafe. To move forward with the convention just over a month away. ABC news chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl the latest sports. Recognizing the reality yet try to avoid president trump announced tonight. He is canceling meet in person Republican Convention room that was supposed to take place in Jacksonville Florida so I tell my team it's time to cancel. The Jacksonville Florida component of the GOP convention and I'll still do away convention speech. In a different form. But we won't do a big crowded convention percentage just not the right time for that. Joseph Biden is made president trumps handling of the pandemic they centerpiece of his campaign. Which today released a quote socially distance conversation. Between Biden and President Obama and I don't think he has any sense. About empathy Ernie I don't think he can associated at all. But it's hard to fathom. Anybody wanting to take away people's health care. In the middle of a major public health crisis and offer nothing the president has been attacking Biden by suggesting he is no longer mentally sharp. He's touted his own mental acuity by describing a carton of test he took more than two years ago a test designed to detect memory loss. Was thirtieth 35 questions the first questions a very easy for the last questions are much more difficult. Like a memory question it's. Like he'll go person. Woman men. Camera. TV. So they say could you repeat that. So I safety it's such person woman. Man camera TV. Okay that's very good pendant. Ten minutes fifteen claim is that is safe but the first question not to first put to tense question. Give us that again can you do that again you go person. Woman man. Camera Keating. If you get it in order. You get extra points. He said nobody gets it and orders actually not that easy but for me it was EC they say. Its image thank you do that I do present like a good memory because some. Cognitively there. And Jon Karl joins me now and our guests now we shouldn't be surprised by this given what's been going on in the state of Florida but still how big it would deal is this for the trump campaign. Not to be hacked having such a big a bid to that the president hopeful. TJ this is a huge reversal the president. Real leave really wanted to do this. He was clinging to the idea of having as acceptance speech before a big crowd in Jacksonville. Long after it was obvious to many people including. Many of his own advisors that it just would. Not be possible of course. They have been ridiculing the Biden campaign and Joseph Biden offer their plans for a virtual convention. This is something that the president himself was pushing hard for a big deal that he is now. Abruptly shifted course. And on another front here this senate has made a move related to military base is named after confederate. Leaders and the president of course has repeatedly defended this now what did the senate now decided to do. We'll be hip but she's speaking of reversals here I mean I don't know baked not quite a reversal what. But what certainly. Pushing back against the president the president. Has said it did renaming these bases of course there are ten US army base is named for confederate generals we're strike a lot of people's an outrageous thing. After all these confederate generals defended the confederacy fought against the US flagged US. Bought a gets the US army. So they're. The president though said that this would be a mistake to renamed the bases his Press Secretary at one point game one of the most impassioned speeches. I have see in the briefing room. Defending those names. Talking about the people who went to wars. Leaving from those bases but the senate has passed the bill to re name the bases. And it passed overwhelmingly. TJ 86. To fourteen. That means a heck of a lot of Republicans. Were voting to re name those bases against the wishes of their president. 86. Thanks to Jeff. Okay let's stay in Washington now let's go over to Capitol Hill though and an extraordinary moment there. Representative. Alexandria cotton you'll Cortes also known but to many as VOC she's speaking out after fellow congressman Ted your whole confronted her on the steps of the capitol this week. Calling her views disgusting this and that. As she walked away reportedly calling her something pretty vulgar. He'll say you say she took it all in stride until he made an attempt to apologize to congressman saying yo ho shielded himself behind his wife. And daughters here now ABC's mayor groups. Congresswoman Alexandria though cause he'll Cortez took to the house floor to denounce her colleague. And an experience that is all too familiar to women in this country in front of reporters represented yo ho called me and I quote. Niche. These are the words that represented did you Ohio levied. Against aids congresswoman. It came after Republican congressman Ted EL ho confronted her on the capitol steps calling her disgusting for suggesting rising crime is linked to poverty yellow later apologize for what he called the abrupt manner of the conversation. But not for his quote passion and he denied using the expletives which were overheard by a reporter. Having been married for 45 years with two daughters. I'm very cognizant of my language defense of name calling. Words attributed to me by the press were never spoken of my colleagues. If they were construed that way I apologize for their misunderstanding. Having a daughter does not make a decent man. Having a wife does not make a decent and the treating people with dignity and respect. Makes a decent man the congresswoman then getting personal I. And someone's daughter to. My father thankful we eat it's not a life. To see how mystery EO hope treated his daughter. My mother. Got to see. This trio hose disrespect. On the floor of this house towards me on television and and I am here because I have to show my parents that I am their daughter. And that they did not raise me to accept abuse from now. In using that language. In front of the press. He gave. Permission. To use that language against his wife his daughter's winning in his community. I'm just here to stand up to say that. Is not except. To pull. Yes and absolutely remarkable. Moment on the house floor and Neil see it also invite her colleagues to share their own similar experiences. Mary explain exactly what happened and have we heard a response yet from the congressman. It wasn't really remarkable moment to see after the congresswoman a it was seen dean these powerful remarks manner Collins got up. Got up to ten backdrop to offer their support many female representatives and if you manage. Speaking out also condemning in denouncing. The words congressman yellow but also speaking more broadly about the message that this sends about how our society talks. About women and the message it says I'd still little girls and women and and throughout this country about the way that we should be speaking to each other now we dig get a response from congressman yellow he said that this was simply a brief policy discussion he insists that no one was cost data or bullied any sick to quote the fact still remains I'm not going to apologize. For something I didn't say TJ we should note that the congresswoman says. She isn't expecting an apology and she doesn't need one. OK well let's turn to actually some policy up there we can't hear the word being done a Rebecca Jarvis reported here earlier. On the debate that's going on about extending those extra unemployment benefits where are we in Dole's talks in the arguments. All sides are making. Well congress has still remains divided we know right now the Democrats have put forth they put their plan they want to keep those 600 dollar week checks coming they feel that that is an incredibly. Important benefit not jest. For so many Americans who are unemployed and suffering right now but also to keep the economy moving. On the other hand we know that Republicans are trying to bargain down that amount possibly from 600. Down to around 400 dollars but right now we still haven't seen their planet was supposed to come out today everyone was waiting expecting average a drop that didn't happen now we believe the Republicans will put forth their proposal possibly on Monday or later next week but bottom line. The clock is ticking and right now Washington it doesn't have a plan to address this and we don't expect them to for several more weeks to eject. All right Mary Bruce forest thank you as always. Glenn when we come back the showdown in Portland tonight the mayor accusing federal agents of urban warfare also reflecting the severe weather moving through parts of the country tonight and Covert nineteen. And extreme heat. Sargent Jesse looks at how cities are trying to help their moles. Vulnerable Wednesday. I welcome back folks we are tracking severe thunderstorms across the northeast tonight heavy rain. And damaging winds are blowing through Pennsylvania into new York and targeting New England later tonight. There are three tropical systems to keep an eye on. As we see here hurricane hunters flying into a potential tropical storm expected to reach Texas tomorrow also tomorrow. Tropical storm Gonzalo is on track to become the Atlantic's first hurricane of the season. And hurting Douglas is currently a category three. In the Pacific it's expected to pass near Hawaii this weekend. A lot of you of course have noticed the extreme heat that we've seen in many places this week in the scorching temperatures often have a greater impact on minority communities on fortunately there are some of the same areas that are still feeling the brunt of the corona virus. In this week's it's not too late are ginger is he explains how some cities are already taking matters into their own hands to confront that heat. Head on. Okay. Hi I'm in Disney. It's not too late. Heat kills I now it's not breaking news is also not breaking man's Tony twentieth the second hottest year today. But this year and the heat is different because it's coming along with a global pandemic. I mean Santa Clara California older folks are sand they just too afraid to go to the cooling centers. In Springfield Illinois and cooling centers one even open because the virus. Philadelphia declared their first heat health emergency quite funny while in their second official heat wave. And that's really the hottest hand here thanks jet stream and sun angle. But even a pandemic that parts not a surprise. What may surprise you is how disproportionate. Heat can be when it comes to race. And that the topic I want to target. So let's start a picture. He is the number one weather killer worldwide news and even in recent history at least you crazy unbelievable of that. Do you like the 1980 Heatley that killed at least 12100 people in the U less. The heat wave continues in Texas Texas is one of the six heat stricken state citizens receive emergency funds from Washington. Agencies in Texas Missouri Arkansas Oklahoma Louisiana and Kansas are all going to distribute the money to those unfortunate people. Whose existence is being threatened by the heat. Then there was the Chicago heat wave of 1990 fat at least 700 people died. City phone banks are now in full operation with a special emphasis on senior citizens and their need. Yeah. And the European heat may 200370000. Victims. 70000. Mark talk about some eighteen hundreds there's no technology history. I was less than twenty years ago and tens of thousands of people died from heat. In the last thirty years heats by far still the number one killer in the United States but. Let's zero in on heat in the last two decades in our country. The CDC did a study 2004 to 2018 and then they found an average of 700 people dying from heat related illness means hearing. 90% of the deaths happen between may and September which makes sense. Will mostly in Arizona California and Texas that also makes cents. Different it's interesting to 70% of the deaths were men mostly 65 years or older and mall more than half of the deaths and worm white people. Indigenous and black people who had the highest rate of deaths from heat and now we know that poverty matches these charts the highest rates of poverty poor black and indigenous people. I want you see is some of these maps that were released by NASA and the US Census Bureau and 2019 because it really puts it all together we can directly rarely heat to poverty. So let's start with Minneapolis unless you're gonna see the darker red area Phyllis tell us which neighborhoods are hot and I'm a right which neighborhoods are porous. Dark green course I was losing money. And that light red means it's cool seeking clearly see there is a connection between poverty and heat even in one city. And not just in Minneapolis. Baltimore Maryland. Oakland California. Lexington Kentucky Toledo Ohio. I could go on because dozens of our nation's most populated cities are hotter where they are poor and Richmond Virginia is no different and they know it. There's sustainability office can even show how bad my neighborhoods are five degrees warmer on average team then non red line neighborhoods. And just as a reminder because redlining is kind of an an is that redlining started back in the 1930s it was when the government. Designated certain neighborhoods Lofton predominantly black or brown communities. With red lines and that meant that they were too risky for investment and which then led to banks and insurance companies denying those folks home loans and insurance and doctor Jerry Hoffman chief scientist for the Virginia Museum of Science he's been in the league of heat race isn't direct descendant of redlining. You're able to use that workers at this he's read the news in the 1930s forties now it is it's seen where. Only lead when neighborhoods programmer. When they're non blood. Why aren't you want. It is thirteenth ranked. Yes but actual seeing what it's not just in various sixteen degrees from the coup was the warmest place during the. The reason. Less green space and more asphalt which. Pavement especially when it's dark. Absorbs heat and cold that it's called he'll be gone back to studying meteorology and industries while Pratt says well they absorb Bernanke last eaten. Don't these people these communities six rigs rigs of rebels heat potentially stronger. You. Slugging list and it also exposed as higher levels number matter then. Related missions and exacerbates. Gardens resident Bernie grandma and other armor that meeting of the novels. Illnesses like Coke at nineteen and all the resident and that people really had hopes that they heated summer would kill the corona virus. We know now that it's not true not only is it not true but they seem to do nearly well together. Right now its hottest from California Florida and those are the same places that are seeing cold outbreaks in record number of new infections. And we know this till black folks have three times more mortality than white folks that the corona virus summer concerned that the people that are happening to choose between their energy bill. And being safe from code that nineteen are mostly black and brown communities. There at higher exposure based on the type of jobs that a lot of people in this population have the essential workers. Public transit food services I mean you name it. Most people getting the corona virus are the people that have to work. They're the people that have to take public transportation the same people without access outdoor space for a cool place to sleep. What we found Lance and I am very strike queen and now similarities. Where. People in our community link add. And I very similar Abu masks and terms of the pulling up a map had vulnerability you are urban heat islands and vulnerability. Q Kobe nineteen. And the masks and push claim look very similar. I'm and not because a lot of that factors that risk factors I am a similar. Let's not forget. He is cumulative so our bodies yet we can handle one or two days at a hundred with a heat index of one tangle when it doesn't cool down at night. Court goes on for a long period of time. The function of our body is just not as good. In many cases being in a city means that you are even hotter at night. See at night at city of more than one million people can be of much as 22 degrees warmer than its surroundings even buildings and tells can hold on the heat. An increasing overnight lows hire a trademark of climate change. And the World Health Organization is saying that the number of people that have been exposed to heat waves in the last two decades not only increased by at least a 125 million they say. It's going to get worse as we keep warming. A lot of global warming conversation tells US temperatures rise we're gonna see more heat waves and hence more heat. Absolutely true. We're also going to be much richer and we are actually going to buy a lot more air conditioning. Yarn longer doesn't buy that increasing heat death story he also says that cold kills way more. He is number one killer say it. Cold actually kills a lot more people this does not mean. There he is not a problem which is give you a sense of portion the study from one recently published under cross a wide range in nations shows at about 101000 people by each year Shrum. Heat in the US about a 171000. People. I from cold. UN says that our money should be spent on fixing the temperature problems both cold and hot. Now instead of the century from now. I'm a loop complex when people look at. We're suffering through a heat wave and say we should help them by cutting carbon emissions Turks and remember it won't help more actually it'll. Because they have they're the ones who spend the distraction of their income on energy it's going to be more costly. What you duty is to dramatically increase investment in research and development green energy this does not mean. We should also think about fixing climate change long run. We should be recognizing. That if we want to help people now in the next couple decades from heat. This is not about global warming policy this is about how to take. Adaptation is what you learn things we'll have to happen and NRD is enrichment. We just leases including eggs our own small little hearts. Public private partnership on and so we're working on in the hottest skill that into more neighborhoods around the city. Com including and it's like a recipes whose sex and you know engaging with the private. There had not been implementing. Sinus low cost. That really hot and. I liked how Jeremy put it instead of a silver bullet this is going to be more like a silver buckshot. We have to fix this problem in a lot of ways we have to find racial justice. Eden when it comes to he. I'm to dizzy and I promise it's not teammates. And a big thanks to large and juicy stuff coming up the NBA's fearing a return employers say. They will not be sticking to sports the push to use the time in the bubble to spread awareness also. So far considering new space race of sorts tonight is Russia in position to have the first cove in nineteen vaccines. And if you just need to get waving airline that says did you get corona virus while traveling. I got you covered. It's part we felt the day Taylor swift's big surprise. No and I'll be doing at midnight tonight. Yes waiting. Whether that new album. Failed us with the students are announcing she's releasing a new album at midnight. Kamal you know you'll be up. We turned out to a surprising offer different airlines based in Dubai announced today that it passengers get over it nineteen during their trip. They will pay. For medical expenses they'll hear that every day so we thought we take a look at this by the numbers Everett said it will pay up to a 173000. Dollars. In medical bills that you catch the corona virus during your trip. May give you need to quarantine they'll pay for cost up to a 160 dollars for today. We'll fourteen days of course the airline industry as you know has been pummeled by this pandemic. Demand for flights is down 54%. According to the International Air Transport Association. 419 billion dollars in revenue has been lost industrywide that the 50%. Decline. The last quarter Delta Airlines a particular reported five point seven billion dollars in net losses. United Airlines one point six billion American Airlines two point one. Billion dollars loss. And since January 7 point five million flights had been canceled. Emirates latest move we'll get some people back to the skies. Perhaps still to come on ABC describe chaos in Portland the mayor. Tear gas to fight federal offices during a protest. The latest on president drops plans to send in more offices to other cities and breaking news. MLB on opening day up later testing positive for cold it right as the season begins. And the reason why there may be a beer shortage this summer sing it ain't so. But first a look at our top trending stories on abcnews.com. Four. From. Four million Americans now confirmed with corona virus from California and now leads the country when the highest number of infections from the senate lawmakers are delaying deet tails and and you corona virus relief bill. Democrats raising concerns about one meeting left town it appears the Republican legislative response to call it. Movies among the unifying its one serious. Unsatisfactory. This comes as another one point four million Americans filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week. And having his last stand it's okay though the school it validates that. But it has gotten it continues its alert and they'd take witnesses have. Polls. The major airlines are out with new policies on masks and American tells us we'll also be required to Wear face covering in Dearborn where your trip begins where it stands and where you connect. Cell plus saying he only exception made movies for children under the age of ten children and united thank you may be turned away of the game if you refuse to follow United States covering policy in the year report more on board united flight. From news tonight about Jeffrey Epstein selection co conspirator Leland Maxwell and and judge has moved to unseal hundreds of legal documents related to a defamation suit settled 12017. Reviled by alleged sex abuse victim Virginian Jews praying. The documents are believed to include highly personal details police reports and flight blocks from hands dean's personal plane and remove Maxwell has one week to appeal. A federal judge says well president trumps former personal lawyer and picture can be let out of prison Michael Cohen who claimed that the only reason he was returned to prison and is because he was now writing an unflattering book about the president. The judge agreed. So it has been in solitary confinement since his re arrest earlier this month old Johnson says he must be released on bond Friday afternoon. The US goods certainly raising mere short booming distributors say their supplies are dwindling pool one reason. More people are drinking at home another factor a shortage of aluminum cans of. We have seen supply issue based on demand was not necessarily an aluminum shortage. We're seeing. Different products because of the demand. The high demand that they cannot keep up production. She. Now to Portland Oregon where federal agents remain on the streets. Uninvited they hit protesters with rubber bullets and tear to as the mayor calling it urban wharf where after getting sprayed himself this as president trump says. He's preparing to send more federal officers to other American cities to battle crime and gun violence arcane whitworth with this report. Tonight I Portland again bracing for chaos. Outside the federal courthouse the mayor's C ending any sea of protesters overnight as flash grenades explode around him. Yeah. Despite repeated warnings and moments later she is among the hundreds in gold flake picked tear gas and telling the New York Times. He still nothing to provoke that kind. Protesters surrounding the federal buildings downtown setting off fireworks and ripping down protective fencing. Authorities will outlast. Another student gas. Ground. DA says officers officially sent there to protect damage federal property but only appearing to make the crowd angrier. President trump tonight praising the federal agents. People were had to control for 51 days long time. And homeland security and other law enforcement with us when and and they've done a great job. The chaotic scenes in Portland come as the president announced a surge of federal officers to US cities for a different reason. To assist in reducing rising crime and gun violence. An announcement met by resistance from many mayors who warned. They should not be used to silence protesters. Disco stunning situation here to help with unpack all this let's bring in Cano whitworth. We are for the mayor calling the urban warfare. Even talk to folks on the ground there what are they calling it. I was taken on the ground here would tend to agree with his sentiments TJ I think that protesters. Are not going anywhere and they are almost to reinforce each tonight by any actions they're incredibly resilient. I and nobody is turning away but we also have to say that. The use of force it. We'll help her regain warnings before the use of force comes right and we some protests are shooting fireworks over the fence. Four hours and authorities are sending a warning out there before they do that. And it is on for hours and it was declared a riot and then it let it sit bearer for about another three hours before officers came out. But I guarantee you TJ these protesters are more and more prepared every night's you know they have on their gas masks so when the gas comes. They knew rounds per minute but they're right back there. It's remarkable what we've been seeing on the ground they're Cain a whitworth course thank you as always. And tensions between the US and China continued to tick up to night the FBI reporting the Chinese consulate in San Francisco is harboring a Chinese researcher who lied about her ties to China's military. And this comes just after the US gave China 72 hours to vacate their consulate in Houston accusing them. Of the theft of intellectual property ABC's Marcus Moore reports from Houston tonight. Tonight just days after anonymous videos were posted to social media sewing staff burning documents at the Houston consulate following a US order to close. There is work from the FBI that a Chinese scientists charcoal visa fraud. Is holed up at the San Francisco consulate authorities allege Tom Chu on who was studying cancer treatments at UC Davis. Denied ever serving with the People's Liberation Army when applying for a visa into when he nineteen. And again in an interview with the FBI on June 20. But agents say they found images of tong in military uniform and in the search of her home uncovered further evidence of her alleged military connection. The FBI claiming tong has been at the Chinese consulate for weeks. Tonight secretary of state Mike Pompeo defending the administration's decision to clear out the Houston consulate by Friday there was a hub of spying. And intellectual property theft. I feel I've done we have done nothing wrong. And that we've just come here formed and who will. Now think storm Marcus Moore for that report now to the race for a cove in nineteen vaccines and Russia's efforts to try to produce one before the rest of the world. They say their vaccine is now ready for a final phase three trial but. Would actually be safe and effective ABC's Patrick regal has this report. In this Moscow lab scientists are working on Russia's contribution to the global race for a corona virus vaccine. It's a scientific competition that's drawn comparisons to the space race during the Cold War. International focus in recent days has been known to vaccine projects far from Russia one led by Oxford university and another by the company fines and this week votes said early phase trials have shown that vaccines produce an immune response and may be safe. Glimmer of hope tonight the promising results so far involving a vaccine from Oxford University but just days before Russia said its vaccine had also pressed its own furnace trials. It's said the vaccine developed by the gum and lay a research institute in Moscow is ready to begin the final stage of trials. And by the end of August may be ready for mass production. Mass scale will will start ruling that child. Also blew it already did its earliest and number. And then definitely massive vaccination will be happening me clothes or who. In November or December. The Kremlin has made creating a vaccine a national priority. Mobilizing major resources directing its military to help lead there was search but as concerns that in the race to be first it's also taking bigger risks. Mutually contestant if you tell people you're not really getting. Just last week the US UK and Canada accused Russian hackers of trying to steal information from vaccine efforts in their countries. But trying that the world is coming to get that. To try and tackle Kirk over the nineteen particularly come up with a global solution for a vaccine I think it's outrageous reprehensible. That the Russian government is engaged in this activity. Can real Dmitry of is tasked by the Kremlin without overseeing the vaccine project. He's saying is they're hacking allegations don't make sense noting Russia already has a contract with a Oxford to manufacture the vaccine if it's successful. He insists he's confident Russia's vaccine is safe. And I'm absolutely confident in the city which employs about able to rescue mission might sell some members or my family. I would welcome Donna I didn't just finds it didn't check. The Russian vaccine is based on the same principle as Oxford's. It takes a different type of virus called an out no virus and modifies it city has corona virus is distinctive spikes. In theory a person injected with the vaccine will produce an immune response that will also work against the real corona virus. The Russian scientists say they using the same no virus face the used for a 2016. It bode a vaccine. They say that is was allowed them to move so fast. They teen's school will go. The institute was ready they had a platform they understood how to do it quickly. The while the technology behind the Russian vaccine is recognized the concern is they aren't doing enough to prove it's safe and effective. All of the dozens of potential corona virus vaccines in development around the world are being worked on at unprecedented speed. Testing that would normally take Yi is is being condensed to a few months. Russia began its first trials in June and on about two dozen people. They were similar to those at Oxford and in the US those small left. Have no events at the end of the trial volunteers told ABC think Phil nothing more than slight flu symptoms. At the moment of the introduction of the vaccine I didn't feel anything. It's just an ordinary injection in fact to my temperature started to go out I felt cheeky had a small headache that after two days everything past. The Russian vaccines phase three trial will include only 2000 volunteer is. That's far less than the other leading vaccines folks for its trial will have 50000. Flies a plans 30000. It's rare be able to really to. Do good things retrial only if you tell people. The United States we would demand a much bigger trial too good to be confident that the vaccine is safe in this incident happened on counts out of it and at least effective to some extent short term. Russia has so far released no dates have from the trials. Demetrius AZ hopes the vaccine will be ready for tens of millions of Russians by December. Sais the more my sins the will develop the banner. But some experts say given the small trial size and the potential risks even if they worth to develop a vaccine. The USO of the western nations like he once except it. Rich and regal for ABC news life. And I and our thanks to Patrick there turned out to a new warning about a product we've come to love. And sanitize it the FDA for calling simply buy products warning about toxic levels of methanol ABC's Adrian banker with this report. Tonight the FDA cautioning consumers again about toxic chemicals and a growing list of recalled cans in anti users in the US the FDA now warning of 75 different products some under the brand blue men and all containing methanol. Also known as wood alcohol methanol is used in industrial products and is considered toxic if absorbed through the skin or consumed. Some of the cited acts and I'll aren't. Had not yet vomit and you can get our tradition and English. Lying. C sure is I usually dead coma and some says it results in death. Health experts and the CDC recommends using alcohol based hand sanitize is that contain at least 60%. Ethanol if people cannot wash their hands. Is watching a water we always eager to do that because accessed. Now all of the brands listed in the recall are posted to the FDA's website make sure to check your hands sanitized or at home. Look to see if ethanol is the alcohol use in the ingredient list and of course only use hand advisor to clean your hands TJ. Sorry very effective force thank you so much you can find the list of all the recalled hand sanitize there's on the FDA's website. Well tonight the Major League Baseball season finally underway and check out doctor Anthony LT throwing out the first pitch for opening night. Death came a man. He's the super hero still in my book it doesn't matter who would have that pitching goes started out for his favorite thing in the world champion watching good national case. The script here says not exactly strike you'll do not get all my man doctor about to read he can do no rumpled. All right we'll Nestle gets or one Soto is not playing tonight. Because he tested positive for the co rotavirus the nationals that Soto. Was asymptomatic nobody else on the roster was deemed ineligible to play tonight after contact tracing and the UN HL team in the game the crack it. Has been released in Seattle. Professional hockey expansion teams using the mythical sea monster for its mascot and flying his flag on top of the iconic Space Needle today. In the NBA season set to resume. One week from today teams started scrimmage in each other yesterday the Sokol bowl. Near Orlando and after they played me players dedicated much of their media availability time to discuss social justice steering the conversation specifically. Towards the case Rihanna Taylor. First thought let's just say. That we concede that suited to the message is we need justice from. You know we all understand that you know she's children are home you know support our state owned us. Right. Anything to lose just announced moments respond. And justice for not sailors who spent four months since Sutton choose. Inner city. New reason held accountable. Murders or so. Home nothing would argue. He didn't. Like going to vote. On a new. Car. An embryonic Taylor you remember was killed her own home during a botched police raid. One of the officers was fired last month while two were placed on administrative leave. The Kentucky attorney general is now leading the investigation the FBI is also looking into her death. Well to take a closer look now at a struggle many Americans face bias. In terms of skin tone something that's called color resume and it's a topic that was championed by a member of our ABC news and specifically are Good Morning America family. Producer producer day shift brightly. She tragically. Died. At the age of 35. She's a world class producer here rose up through the ranks used. Her stories have been seen by millions of do you didn't know she was in. I had her hand and behind the scenes but we have watched her grow over the years and this was one of her final story says she wanted to shine a light. On color isn't something that happens in many communities. Culpa. Our differ Roberts with the story. She really are Lugar are their parents will mean a hero. Which means black in Spanish its bid an open secret for generations. Is this. She. Was always black. Don't you black color prism prejudice based on skin tone and a preference for light skin over dark. The unfortunate phenomenon spread across all groups called new. Asian Rick and model minority and distanced us he. The senior. Most are working at a country you know and we ordered to technically Jane Jeter with late. Doctor joy do grew who studies racial trauma says common reason is rooted in proximity to whiteness the whole notion that white is. The best the correct the most intelligent the most right about everything. And as you move Milan and color spectrum of the dark you are we got less. Important. Beautiful. Viable capable all of those things that as a society imposed upon based on that notion of of supremacy. Its impact woven into American society and can affect every aspect of life took a look at the differences in wages for a dark skinned African American. Brown skin and a light skin African American the study showing hourly wages among blacks literally rising as skin tone lightens. Lighter skinned minorities viewed as more intelligent by employers even with identical education as their darker skin counterparts. Experts say these examples of cholera some have long lasting effects of both mental and physical trauma. The anti blackness started with this whole idea that the darker you are the last human you. Insulin every once distancing themselves from that I think multi generational child is evident. Just wanted to exit door scheme. The time yeah. Palestinian mob like he you know I had. A. Anti come tourism organizations like the beauty well project in Minnesota worked to end the stigma against darker skinned people of all races who face discrimination from society. As well as their own communities. Yeah I'm not. DT IP. And Blake. C. And our thanks to our Deb Roberts and again our producer they showed Riley for bringing us that story and to station is family. A home thank you for the time we did have with her and for sharing her with us she was an absolute star. Here at this network in particular again at Good Morning America our condolences to her fat. Oh before we go tonight our image of the day baseball of course is back but. Take a look at what happened before that game tonight. This is between the Yankees in the nationals the big opener and players from both teams. Taking a knee joint together symbolically holding a black ribbon in honor of black lives matter this was just prior to the national. That is our image of the night I appreciate T streaming with us thanks for hanging with me. Here as I've been in for my friend Lindsey Davis she'll be back with you. Tomorrow so you be back in good hands. Continue to stick with ABC news live work context and analysis on the day's top stories thanks so much for streaming with the house seat us.

