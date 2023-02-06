ABC News Live: Rescue operations underway after 7.8 earthquake in Turkey and Syria

Plus, President Joe Biden is making final preparations for his State of the Union address, and court is back in session in the trial of disgraced South Carolina attorney, Alex Murdaugh.

February 6, 2023

