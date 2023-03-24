ABC News Live: US retaliates after Iran-backed groups attack Americans in Syria

Plus, a new ban on transgender athletes could impact the 2024 Olympics, and reactions are pouring in after lawmakers grilled the TikTok CEO on the national security issues the app poses.

March 24, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live