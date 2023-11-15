ABC News Live: Woman arrested in connection to murder plot a decade later

The mother-in-law of an FSU professor was arrested in connection to a decade-old murder plot before boarding a one-way flight to Vietnam.

November 15, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live