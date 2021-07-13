Transcript for ABC News Update: Texas Democrats pressure Congress on voting rights

Good morning I'm Dennis data thanks for streaming with us Texas Democrats who fled the state to block a Republican election bills say they are united in the fight to preserve democracy. Those lawmakers made their case outside the US capitol calling on congress to pass federal voting legislation. Now the governor of Texas is calling for them to be arrested we'll hear directly from one of those lawmakers in just a moment. Federal officials are warning the single shot Johnson Johnson vaccine may slightly increase the risk of developing a rare neurological disorder. Beyond our race and driven. The CDC's investigating a hundred cases at a nearly thirteen million doses administered. The symptoms showed up primarily in men fifty and older about two weeks after vaccinations. The episodes are still stressing the benefits of the Johnson Johnson vaccine far outweigh the risks. And Baltimore county police say a suspect is dead after two task force officers working with US marshals were shot. Outside a mall the officer's conditions are unclear but the officials say the police commissioner is going to the hospital we'll keep you updated on the story as it develops. Then again to those democratic lawmakers in Texas who have left the state in an effort to block a Republican election bill. Speaking at a press conference earlier today the lawmakers said they would not. Buckle to the big lie referring to former president trumps false claims that the 20/20 election was stolen. And that has sparks dozens of similar laws in other states but Texas governor Greg Abbott. Is vowing to have those lawmakers arrested saying they are the ones standing in the way of democracy. And she wants them either voting or McGinn arrested when they returned to the stage. ABC's correspondent serene shah's an Austin, Texas here. Serena what is the latest in there and what repercussions here can the governor well what kind of leverage of the governor half. Get Diana is an incredibly dramatic she'll get a for the first time in eighteen years get democratic lawmakers fleeing this state. In order to stall a vote from taking place an incredibly rare move last night yet dozens of these lawmakers getting on a plane to DC. And basically be certain number of members on the floor. Forty vote to even take place. And the vote in this case. It's for a bill to stop 24 hour of voting to stop those two life through voting as well these things that's happened that started in certain cities. Because of the pandemic the especially help minorities when it comes up. To turning up the vote here it would also stop election officials from sending out absentee ballots to voters unless they specifically ask for it. Now these lawmakers in DC they say that they're going to stay there for as long as it takes. The lieutenant governor here it he's calling it anarchy he says this is not how business is done and come here is where she is applauding the move for these. Members of his misery there's supposed to vote on this election's villain a special session in Texas called by the governor for exactly this purpose. But that vote can't happen if none of the Democrats show up there's a 150 members in total. They need two thirds for a warm to hold a vote in 57 of them has said we're not showing up. And we're locking our voting machines are that are attendants can't be recorded. But they also may even so the Democrats there on Capitol Hill today admitted Wareham hard time we can't stay here forever so. Where does this go from here. The governor actually estate has some power is a power to tell the Texas public safety officials to bring back these lawmakers yeah. So keep calling special session until his next year. So then you're likely to be addressed at some point. And when it is the Republicans in this state have the power they have those numbers to pass this bill Diane. And president diet is headed to Philadelphia today to try to make his case to the American people he's expected. Two blasts this says he he he says it's the denial of the right to vote grounded in autocracy undemocratic un American and unpatriotic. We know he's not a fan of any of these new election laws passed or other countries so. What do we expect to hear from the president today specifically about what's happening in Texas. To the present him make a case for the Florida keep black in Philadelphia as he is at the birthplace of our nation he's expected to use incredibly strong language. Say it this is going to be misses the greatest threat to democracy since the civil war. And then listen to lay out the history of voter suppression in our country. For the past several decades. Answering could this have an impact is it Rick Klein said it best before that it's a stunt but it's just something could happen. Real implications here so it could impact some of the other election legislation being considered around the country. It is in the exact reason why Texas lawmakers here. Hadn't gone to DC they want me bill the federal level to pass and he'll only say that an override. Fees billed at the state levels front passing appealable were fifteen states that have passed these bills already. But look diet it's incredibly unlikely for this to pass in DC it is inviting himself he is not for overturning the filibuster. So incredibly unlikely that this would even happen it's just a matter of time. Hands. Zairean you talked about the governor having some leverage here after the Democrats walked out and made. He essentially. It sounds like he's willing to do that again what's the latest on that aspect of this whole exchange. A lot of power is that he has in this particular case for in this particular case though he has a power. Did tell Texas public safety officials to bring them back. He can of course keep calling pretty special sessions to take plays. Look this state is run by a Republican governor so Indiana's. This bill which is favored by the Republicans are more likely to pass and the Democrats are simply don't have a lot of power when it comes to this issue. And as arranged on Austin, Texas forest during thank you. And one of those democratic lawmakers who left Texas joins me now for more on this represented Gina Hinojosa. I thank you so much for being with us again tell me what's a long term strategy Scherer you're in your colleagues. Just gonna keep leaving this state every time the bill comes out to vote. Long term strategy is to get better already rights legislation. Passed. Still this strategy in the solutions secure reading. Greeting Texans. So what you think that you can do that because the you know from the US congress has been working on this voting legislation for some time now it's not like. This is the first time it's being brought up and so far Democrats just don't have the votes to pass it so what makes you think that you can push this over the line. Notes that there will do it chase to pass it yes we're. Here is strengthened their dollar. And we are eight minority party in Texas Democrats. Are not out there. It's you'd protect her goody rights against his GOP exile in Texas. Watch Washington. And so whereas here. You. Me. Today editor at ease prioritized. That are betting writes that he ranks of the foundational right there right. Race and it's time for them she asked her body legislation. So you're saying they have the votes but they only have the votes if they change the rules in congress which we already known democratic senators another few of them at least enough of them say. They're not willing to do so you think you can change their mind. We're here to try and they have the ardidi we don't have the car accidents due to protect these rights only. That majority in Washington. Our. We have made great stature rises to leave at least lightly jobs but I understand. We are Asia this isn't legislature. We get 8600 eyes to about 7000 dollars. Eight year greatest works we create jobs we can't raised. That time we left behind to come here to Washington. Important is. She eyes that's how important it is tune this nation and we need. US senate and our US congress to understand that and underwent an. Then governor rabbit is threatening to have all the lawmakers who left the state arrested I want you to listen to his statement and they get your reaction. As soon as they come back in the senate Texas there will be arrested they would be cabin inside the Texas Capitol until they get the job done. Everybody who has a job must show up to do that job. So workers. Out of Hinojosa what do you think about that how do you plan to return to Texas. Chris it does not have are terrorist SG. Eight. Like to get on tedium pretends that he does. But he does not have that authority the speaker of the house. Party and it that's his decision she made each. But look we know the risk we eat either risk that we when we decided to arm and Gooding rights are right that people have died or in this country Americans have died or Sarah. We are willing to change the risk of arrest. This right this is like in 19681960. There is essential president Lyndon Johnson he she and ends successfully. Their center of that he rights act and it passed and today fifty years later we're ready for this state rights again weeny how Washington. And there's an interesting dichotomy here because Democrats in congress have criticized Republicans for using the filibuster. To block federal voting rights legislation so how does this any different. Well so we did ease or C Germany her Qiyue. Bring aura and neither Republican majority. Then there. Are they needed cheered house is bettors pressure. Let's filibuster. Is absolutely. 88. And federal. Procedural means they have in congress. In they have in the senate and I'm. But we think that nobody writes. Are important she says and that we're all short just voting rights they can suspend. They are filibuster rules hurt or just this issue is and is as a foundational right. Right which all other rights spring break and decided he represents you in government. Then I'm. Really meant it your other rights are protected in a democracy. So we are here leading. With our US senators with our US congress due east. H action. That needed she asked her letting legislation. This right. Oh. Christie each and tower is off this behind this hour. And he or either eating his power. He is that we are that he has. Persuasions are and that he will matter is there's skills geez it's our. You. And ends. And Christian sweating condense the senate to act. And blasting representatives. Travis Carty was on last night on ABC news live prime with Lindsey Davis. And he's essentially accusing the Democrats of not even giving this village chance saying you guys didn't even read it. And if you did you might see that there's a lot in there that you can support what do you say that. I think it's bridge we matter republic in. Say Jesus not reading the bill when they themselves. Claim now that they didn't know about her visions and aspiration their betters are up. We are we read that ill we that is amendments. During the hearing and and it it democratic amendments were accepted. We heard overwhelming opposition I'm constituents. During the dairy on. Hearing that it placed on the bill were familiar with the bill. We don't. We will not tolerate this effort Qiyue make it harder that exists already art Texas heat race forty we Briggs forty it in the nation are greater participation in at twenty when he election. We each beat me here to vote not harder Nat is our problem that we need his eyes each. There I've represented Tina Hinojosa we appreciate your time today thank you. You. And Britney Spears reportedly is in talks to hire her own attorney when we come back what it could mean in the fight and her thirteen year conservative ship. Welcome back to battle over Britney Spears conservative ship is back in court tomorrow spears is fighting to end the conservative ship after calling it abusive in testimony last month. But now she could have a new advocate in her corner Kinney heart Tung has the latest. This morning the banner. Over Britney Spears future heating up. A court hearing this week said to address a major questionnaire conservative ship case Willie judge allow her to hire her own attorney. According to the New York Times spears is now in discussions with former federal prosecutor Matthew Rosen guard to represent care for her thirteen years under conservative ships spears has been under the council of a court appointed lawyer CN milingo in last month's hearing spears pleading with the court to let her hire her own. Criticizing England's management -- case. Ink and a sense decision the court to let him resign. Now Rosen -- will reportedly attend Wednesday's hearing to make his case to the judge the prominent Hollywood veteran has represented high profile stars like Steven Spielberg Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Sean Penn. And telling the times Rosen guard is a tough is Neal street fighter with a big brain and baker principles. Since spears bombshell statement in court clearing her off her manager since the mid ninety's also resigning. Citing the pop star's desire to retire from her music career. And Bessemer trust the company tasked with overseeing her nearly sixty million dollar state alongside her father Jamie granted its request to be removed as co conserve air. Her co conservator of per cent Jody Montgomery blasting Jamie spears after he told the court Montgomery does not reflect britney's wishes. In court documents Montgomery claiming Jamie is used more than two million dollars of his daughter's money to defend himself both in court and the public guy. My gummery sharing screen shots of text messages she says Britney sang her asking for her help. Telling her quote I need you to stay is my cook and server or person I am asking you for your assistance in getting in new attorney. So Diane if Britney Spears wants to regain control over life it's going to take more than just the impassioned pleas we heard her make to a judge last month. It is going to take an aggressive and drastic change your legal strategy and perhaps this Hollywood heavyweight as the one to help her win that fight. But when you look at this latest court filing for Joey Montgomery it will further highlights the division in the dissension among the people who are currently in control. A britney's life and finances Jodi gummery saying that what Jamie spears is done announced a mudslinging and finger pointing in recent days. She says he is turned what should be a protective proceeding for his daughter. Until litigation warfare sent out I battle continues in court to. Mara Diane. All right we'll be watching Q a hard time thank you. And for more let's bring in family law attorney David Glass to help us analyzes David thanks for being here what really mean for Brittany. If the court allows her to hire her own attorney. It's going to mean a lot of Brittany. And in the direction of her case for whatever reason Britney feels that she hasn't been able to get along with her court appointed attorney saying a Wyndham either because they can't communicate or they don't agree on. Whatever the reason she expressed that to the court mr. Bingham heard her. And asked to resign and now Courtney is Al recording a new attorney the problem the court is gonna have is that right now courts. I'm ruling decision is that court that Britney does not have the capacity to choose her own attorney Chris so the court is gonna have to work with its own procedures to trying to find a way to get her own attorney. How many do that given the court's current stance on britney's mental capacity. They insure that certain the attorney that she chooses and someone who's just trying to take advantage of her. Well the interesting thing here Diane is that the conservative. That person Jody Montgomery has proposed that the court a port appoint a guardian add light on X. A skill to look a then an interview Britney interview the attorney written into his own investigation. To determine whether this is the right attorney whether Britney understands the decision she's making and then report back to the court it's essentially a procedural shortcut. Again around the question of does Brittany currently have the capacity to shoes are on a turning. So approved what's the first thing you expect this new attorney to do. I think the first thing attorney will do is file a petition to terminate concerned her ship it's clear that's where Brittany wants this thing to move bush but what the attorney is gonna have to deal with is the conflicting interests of the court. In meeting some sort of an expert testimony from a doctor or psychiatrist or narrow psychologist. Come out and say that Britney has regains her capacity. And on the other hand britney's own feeling that she does not want further valuations. In order to get out of this conserve edition. So what collecting it do you think that she does get out of the cancer Christian that this approach come stereo. I think eventually she will get out of this conservative ship again conservative ships for people with mental health issues typically don't last thirteen years and so if people get treatment and they get and they get on medication and they have their attorneys working with them they tend to be short term solutions. If Brittany truly has regained her capacity. And has whatever mental health issues that she had thirteen years ago under control this thing roll and it's just going through the process of having to file a petition. Having to a certain number of days passed before the court can consider that petition. Before the court can make that important decision. And weird some passionate testimony from Britney at the last hearing saying she was being forced to work. And prevented from removing her IUD even though she wants another child and now we doesn't just two of several accusations so. Could use father or any other concern others faced legal repercussions for those accusations. You know the interesting thing about. Her reproductive rights those are all the rights that are held by the conserving her up per person. And that's Jody Montgomery. The conservative are of her state her father Jamie. I he's he's charged only with managing her money establishing a budget and approving costs so I'm. So although she's complaining about her father's management of her case father isn't technically the person who's in charge of making those personal decisions for right now. To answer your question. As long as the conservatives were acting in britney's best interest and considering. On one hand her requests and on the other hand a mental state at the time is unlikely that they will be charged with any wrongdoing. All right then that I attorney David class we appreciate it David thank you thanks for having me. And remembering the legacy of a civil rights icon we have an inside look at a new book by late congressman John Lewis featuring conversations with Lewis. About everything from voting rights of the civil rights movement and a lot more we'll take a closer look. When we come back. Welcome back civil rights icon in congressman John Lewis his legacy is living on in a new book carry on reflections for a new generation. It's a last book from the civil rights legend compose a recorded conversations on topics from courage to voting and more. Robin Roberts sat down with his chief of staff Michael Collins who served with Lewis for more than twenty years take a look. It was his rallying cry at the march on Washington and his life's mission. We cannot operate under. What we want women ran. John Lewis the civil rights icon and revered congressman now sharing his lasting legacy in a new book. Carry on reflections for a new generation. Yeah. Right yeah yeah. Guess. Yeah. That whole never look at regular hours. The book a creation of recorded conversations on topics from courage to voting shares just months before his passing from pancreatic cancer last year. This book carry on. Tell us where he was in his life when he put this together and what does it mean to be able to to have this now. This was to tell a story but just who we was the simple message of the man and it was difficult because it was during the time that he was sick and he did have a lot of energy. Bush he made an effort to really tell the story and that's what's important he wanted always tell the story. A story of service and sacrifice. Michael Collins stood by congressman Lewis aside for 21 years as his chief of staff. He never took a date for granted. And he would say let's get ready if you get a new day let's go and to know that and now all but he went through the many times that he was jailed beaten and the still have. That can do the humility. And the forgiveness. That he shows. The happy dance. Do you. OK so some of. The back story when he heard a good song he would just light up and on that particular day we had a birthday party forums instead of singing happy birthday we've put on the have resolved and he just cut loop. And does what he was he was that was a spirit that was his motivation to be happy. He was it just happened. Throughout his lifetime of fighting for justice and equality. The congressman never giving up on optimism and the right to peaceful protest writing this in the way because of what happened with George Floyd. What what you think of what was going on around the country. He would be you know disappointed. In a lot of ways to hatred and racism. But he was optimistic. That there would be a better days are different today. A day where everybody. Would be happy would benefit. Would be put confront. And not the high. He always look for that and what he also though be encouraged by the young people always much second bounce back up and it'll definitely I mean would this country was built off. You know the youth movement. That's what he always believed he talked to young people all the time travel this country inspiring young people because he too we've shown you felt like teaching or. John Lewis has changed the world and continues to inspire with what he called good troubles and sharing these final reflections. I want people to remember yeah. How do we carrying on. It's like if he was intentional he was purposeful. She lived a wonderful life an amazing life we all benefited from. And so I think that you know he would want us to just carry on and waved reflected his life. Just learn about about everything we could. Thanks to Robin Roberts for that an agreement that does it for us here at ABC news live for now I'm Diana C a thanks for joining us remember ABC news live is your brain all day with the latest news context and analysis. I'll see back here at 3 PM eastern for the breakdown. Until then have a great day.

