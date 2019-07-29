Transcript for 2 Americans accused of murdering police officer in Italy

We turn out to the two Americans accused of murdering a police officer and Italy the officer will be laid to rest today at the same church where he got married just. Weeks ago a police in Rome are releasing new details about the crime amid new questions about how the suspects are being treat it. This morning to American teens are behind bars accused of murdering a police officer in Rome. One of the teens is seen in this photo Opel blindfolded and handcuffed in a police station. The police commissioner calls the blindfold illegal and a mistake officials say the image was taken after suspects gave that told George and pfennig an elder. Were taken in for questioning for stabbing of officer Mario sir CLO Riga. Police say the confrontation started when the two suspects both tourists from San Francisco approached a man and allegedly asked were they could buy trucks. The man led them to a dealer who police say he sold them fake cocaine. Two Americans growing angry allegedly went back to the scene and still the backpack at the man who pointed them to the drug dealer. Police set up an undercover operation in response and that's when officer rate go was stabbed eight times security footage allegedly shows the two suspects fleeing the scene. Police say the teens confessed to the crime. Not known him since Tuesday morning lineman chalk case the nicest guy in front of the nicest neighbors signed. Enough elders family released a statement saying we express our deepest condolences to the grieving family and community that loved brigadier sir CLO rake. Adding we are deeply concerned for our son and are heartened by the expressions of sympathy and support from our friends and neighbors. In the meantime crowds lined up in Rome to pay their respects to officer ray gun at his wake Italy's prime minister. Among the mourners that maybe shock and disbelief back home in America which initially this anger and outrage. This is becoming a huge political issue it's a leading role in newspapers and TV news. And this morning Italy's deputy prime minister reacting to backlash over the image of the blindfolded suspects. Writing on Twitter that officer ray gut is the real victim adding that the teenagers deserve life in prison. And at a hearing this weekend both Americans waive their right to speak. Court records show they blamed each other for the murder according to Italian law anyone who participates in a murder can be charged with murder. Even if that person did not deliver the fatal blow.

