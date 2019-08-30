Transcript for Artist depicts struggle of Hong Kong protests

I think their freedom of creation is something you watching over me and I'm afraid that. If something happens to the freedom of creation who'd just been lost. Freedom is Hainan. Some important thing form an axis because we just try our very best to do it. It took part that we can do. Yeah. Yeah we usually used peaceful way to fight all I had to take talent what we want. That got them in just don't miss it. I think that police used to protect citizens and not. What they at doing announced today Jill Hines and doing something. I believe. I have to bush and imagination and the one choose. Eighteen hours today outside people who are saying that the cortex is changing. Because down or not it's kind of peaceful landing on the bed. I strongly believe that Hong Kong are used to. Fight throwing it in a peaceful way and half. Feel kinda stopped his vocal attack the government and maybe also that police did something that plus. Then just so many people just get angry comments then they try to use a different way to. My name and this then Y. Hong Kong only like tonight and I'm months old Hannah then. And not just tying and home life is nothing. I think it's a bit light. The coach Rick different. Because Hong Kong are usually have long sought freedom hall and Haitians on stage says in China this is totally different than. I have that they concern about someone's going to stop me keep doing some kind of hot like this. That's why I'm going to kill few. Michelle what I want to thank.

