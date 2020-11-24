Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Aurora australis produces extraordinary light show
And moon. Okay. Okay. Okay. Okay. I.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"1:10","description":"Mesmerizing scenes as the sky over South Arm, Tasmania, is lit up.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"74377862","title":"Aurora australis produces extraordinary light show","url":"/International/video/aurora-australis-produces-extraordinary-light-show-74377862"}