Auto-rickshaws stage protest against Taliban

More
Demonstrators drove auto-rickshaws through the streets of Kabul, blaring horns and carrying Afghanistan's flag in protest of the Taliban takeover of the country.
2:05 | 08/19/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Auto-rickshaws stage protest against Taliban
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:05","description":"Demonstrators drove auto-rickshaws through the streets of Kabul, blaring horns and carrying Afghanistan's flag in protest of the Taliban takeover of the country.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"79551641","title":"Auto-rickshaws stage protest against Taliban ","url":"/International/video/auto-rickshaws-stage-protest-taliban-79551641"}