Bethlehem's Manger Square empty amid lockdown

More
The Church of Nativity and Manger Square, usually packed with holiday visitors, appeared almost empty due to the COVID-19 restrictions.
1:13 | 12/24/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bethlehem's Manger Square empty amid lockdown
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:13","description":"The Church of Nativity and Manger Square, usually packed with holiday visitors, appeared almost empty due to the COVID-19 restrictions. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"74903182","title":"Bethlehem's Manger Square empty amid lockdown","url":"/International/video/bethlehems-manger-square-empty-amid-lockdown-74903182"}