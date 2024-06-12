Blinken expresses frustration after rejection of cease-fire proposal

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said reaching a deal is "the fastest way to end the suffering" in Gaza.

June 12, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live