Transcript for Bodies found in Canada believed to be teen murder suspects: Police

Over the last two weeks our officers have worked tirelessly to find the suspects wanted in connection to the homicides in British Columbia. Well there were no confirmed sightings. Since July 22 we never gave up in our search efforts following up on every lead. Considering all options and using every available resource. We knew that we needed just to find that one piece of evidence. That could move this surge forward. On Friday August 2 that one critical piece of evidence was found. Items directly linked to the suspects were located. On the shoreline of Nelson river. Following this discovery. We were at last able to narrow down the search. We immediately sent in specialized RC MP teams to begin searching nearby high probability areas. This morning at approximately 10 AMR CMP officers located two male bodies. In the dense brush within one kilometer from where the items were found. This is approximately eight commoners from where the burned vehicle was located. At this time we believe these are the bodies of the two suspects wanted in connection with the homicides in British Columbia. An autopsy is being scheduled in Winnipeg to confirm their identities. And to determine their cause of death.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.