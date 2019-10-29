Transcript for Boeing CEO apologizes to families during Capitol Hill hearing

Since those two deadly crashes involving Boeing 737. Max jets. That cost 346. Lives it was embattled Boeing's CEO Dennis Nuremberg in the hot seat today facing tough questions. Or whether the company hid information about flaws. In a critical flight system but stealing the spotlight are these families you see here holding up faces of the victims those who died in crashes. And it's inside the hearing room are David Curley caught up with some of the families to get their reaction after the testimony. We are sorry. Deeply and truly. Sarge. As C husband and father myself. I'm I'm heartbroken. By your losses. I know that probably doesn't offer much comfort and healing at this point. But I want you to know that we carry those memories with us every day. I just want him to Poland. And his fate that you meet. And holding formal flag at me at least eight and do something about it saying that. The accident will never happen again we all make mistakes that I patent. Mean he's trying to Patch Adams. Taking place was fun and you know. And we just don't do poking. Cues from the bench tomorrow it can view of the New York I believe you can go like little kids. So does Roye is so important. For me we'll hear from Portland. Represented my wife and my son. Or so safety. Or public consultation. To work. David Curley our our chief transportation correspond to us now David so powerful to hear from the Stanley's. Nuremberg today. Apologize profusely said the company made mistakes but lawmakers were really frustrated with some of his answer. San it was bipartisan pile on from both its the left and the right by senators. I didn't hear a positive word from any of them they wanted to know. A number of things did why did Boeing conceal this from pilots. The pilots to know about this and caste system. Well that was put into the 737 Max today conceal information from the FAA. In the certification process and a lot of discussion. About changing that certification process which congress passed. About thirteen years ago let's listen to senator Richard. Blumenthal of Connecticut who on that very point tore into tennis ball tackles. My anger has only grown these loved ones lost. Lives. Because of an accident that was not only preventable. As the chairman said at the very start but was the result. Of a pattern of deliberate. Concealment. Boeing came to my office. Shortly after these crashes and said they were the result of pilot error those pilots never had a chance. These loved ones never had a chance they were in flying coffins. ABC ABC nation consultant John Nance joins me on the phone now John when you get your reaction. To what Dana was talking about what we heard from the senator there to what extent on your assessment of these crashes. Is going liable for keeping this information out of the manuals are at it was that a key factor here. Well I of the super actually disagree with senator Blumenthal. That the pilots. Beauchamp says that's just all they shut that pilot took all the proper procedure the gracious. Occurred this is the day as much a problem with pilot training world want it. Is it is a problem with any decisions are made during certification and sharply it is reasonable rational. To re Chapman periodically the designated delegate Eric representative system by which the FAA and airline a chance critically of manufacturers operate. But to turnaround actually no this was just applying competent absolutely wrong. Yes Boeing may have gone conservative decision turtles and a question about that I think people should primarily with the expectation that well at worst case is going to be Iraq Kuwait could strip let every pilot posada Campbell let. Well obviously we can no longer make that assumption. Did David it's a it's a complicated picture John taking issue there with with the senator's accusation but. As you looked at this and we've you've looked at some the reporting not from both of these countries Indonesia as she one year ago today have minor jet crashed and Ethiopia it was pilot error it was issues that the plane development it was a whole combination of things. It isn't every crash is like that there's usually a chain of events. There is culpability and vulnerability for Boeing because of the way they design the system in what they did tell. Or didn't tell the pilots I have talked to several 737 pilots who have said. Listen there's a procedure if this happens you shut it off. And you trim the plane by yourself which they did in Indonesia the day before. The first crash of the 737 Max so you have both at play here there were issues with the way. Both crews handle the aircraft in the two crashes and Boeing did put in a system as senator Tammy Duckworth said today. The took some control away from the pilots and Boeing always credits itself. As being a manufacture the lets a pilot's. Flying beer and grammar but this system would nose down the aircraft the pilot would pull back or uses. Thumb to bring the nose back up and then it did it again as it did it is yeah. The big lessons learned here is the FAA gonna be stricter in certify and planes going forward or they did it sort of get a bruising in this as well. Yes they did at this first hearing and this all happens again tomorrow on the house side and Defazio who runs the committee on the house side told me yesterday there will be changes to the way aircraft are certified. In the United States eases say hard to get past once again it's congress who mandated this system. That Boeing used with the FAA. So it will be up to congress to change the system if it is going to be change. And John Nance before we let you go. Company said today they're close to certifying the plane getting that back in the air would you be. Comfortable flying on that plane if you remember the public. Anytime minutes cliche anywhere. Such as Mike Phelan actually goes shortly aircraft before modification because I know how the journal which strip. You know senator Jon Tester today said he would walk before he would get onto a Boeing 730 sevens this is a Democrat he would walk. And he says he thinks they're cutting corners and there will be changed my. Johnson and a diversity of opinion however this plane is safe although it's one of the most widely used if Doug demons while these passenger jet it's got to brandish your I don't know we will see Chris thank you so much for gonna thanks to John S joining us from North Dakota.

