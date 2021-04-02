Transcript for The Breakdown: President Biden gives 1st foreign policy speech

Thank you. That was president Joseph Biden delivering his first major foreign policy speech it was a full throated defense. And an older view of America's role in the world about four and a half years old are actually it was. A call to return America to leadership. Among the democratic countries in the world. He said America is backed diplomacy is back at the center of American foreign policy. And he said what it starts with diplomacy is foreign policy to a defend freedom and opportunity human rights around the world. And the rule of law traditional. American goals pre trunk he said that's our power. That America's abiding advantage is in an international rules based system but this is more than just a lot of hot air was also very substantive. The president announcing that the United States would suspend offensive arms sales to Saudi Arabia. And I appoint an on made out to try to bring to an end that horrific war. In Yemen which Saudi Arabia has has been directing essentially he also said that he would rebuild refugee policy. Promising to I admit 125000. Refugees in the United States in the first fiscal year the Biden -- administration. That's up from 151000 actually far lower is that any hard because the refugees has Matt been guarded by president trump. Any also city to reversed a travel ban it was on Muslim primarily Muslim nations it was a very. Substantive foreign policy speech. Does bring an AG chief. Global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz ABC news contributor Steve get tired and I'm Ashford of the Atlantic Council thanks all for joining us I was struck. Not just by the tone we all expected Joseph Biden to. Come out Martha and we're and pledged the United States once again to the rules based international system the Donald Trump scorned. But it seemed more than that did it seemed it seemed to be substantive as well so how do you think its attempt Joseph Biden's foreign policy what we just heard from. I think he outlined it very clearly in just that fifteen plus minutes speech they're teary. And and the only thing it will really struck me and and launched me back four and a half years ago where they were his words. About rushing you laid out very well. What kind of changes she wants but we have not heard from the president of the United States in at more than four walk four years those words about Russia. And that warning essentially to Russia saying that days of the US rolling over. Hot to Russia are over and she talked about cyber he talked about the elections he talked about the volley and then and the poisoning. Of opposition figures. And he also wants those two men who are detained. In Russia are released also he's going to look at. The rest of the world he said she talked about two secretary of defense Lloyd Austin. We'll be taking a look at troop numbers certainly a freeze on the idea of bringing troops back from Germany about 121000 troops. Back from Germany which I got a lot of push back. From people here when Donald Trump suggested that. In Afghanistan he'll be looking hard at that end and they've already said they do not think we should pull out all troops are asked Afghanistan at this point or even in May because the Taliban. He's not living up. To what they said they would do in that area but a very broad very. Very detailed and I I think the Biden administration Jen Saki from the White House said look this isn't his first. Big foreign policy speech but he really did touch a lot of points in that speech left a little bit out what about North Korea. Where what about Iran and I'm sure we'll get big it specifics of that later but but a very. Good broad look at where the Biden administration's stance. And as Steve let's talk about those adversaries because you know by the did mention China and Russia by name he did in mention North Korea. Or. With some of our biggest at a series while also trying to Foster and in some cases repair relationships with our allies. Yeah could clearly this administration's gonna go back to what has been a tradition of American diplomacy and that is multilateralism Sobel on the relationships between countries but also re engaging. With side with guy NGOs like the UN. But at the end of the day on the we didn't hear anything huge said he did no country would've listen to this and said boy that's a big change in foreign policy. And that's because a nation's enduring interest really don't change from president to president. You know the the movie US interests on the nineteenth of January are still the same on the 21 42 of January incidentally so much you can do. I think we're is see this administration have a very similar approach to China. Probably tougher than the Obama administration. I think in North Korea they will least try dialogue but it won't be too much different than the need to relationship there the one change maybe be will be Russia will be tougher on Russia. But Iran will be the place where they gonna try to go back. Reinstitute some of those things were done during the Obama administration in terms of nuclear agreements and reinvigorate that process bring the Iran is back to table. But in general we didn't hear a lot of change here and there's probably not much room for the administration would change frankly given the threats of the way. Rolled as they are. And administrative write it dragon turns you from a one thing I was struck by at the beginning. Of this address a president Biden openly. Acknowledged that riot the instruction just attack on the capital and he cut. A turned it around he said. He should America will be better prepared to defend freedom around the world because we had to fight for here and the next words out of his mouth. War a criticism of of the coup in Burma are almost as me any said that force should never be used to override an election that unmistakable echo what. Happened last month here in Washington. How much do you think his foreign policy is informed by that and just in your general sense of how much. Repair work he has to do because of the trump administration's actions around the world. You know I think it was is as much a reflection of what happened here. As well as a refuge shipment of some of the arguments that we've been seeing in DC that America needs to focus more home and focus collection democracy promotion rod among many other things right instead she made it very clear that his administration going to continue to. On its I seat commotion prioritized race issues pushed back in DC happening like the coup in Burma in Myanmar. But you know I I could. Since she did address some of the I don't well also seeing we hope to work with Russia going forward looking for a new start and other strategic stability talks and and those may end up the conflict he didn't provide a Tikrit clear path forward tragic result. And Martha you know and we heard Biden stressed there that America cannot be absent from the world stage any longer he talks about how that's not an act of generosity he says we are country that does big things and engaging the rest the world makes us. Stronger so how do you expect him to move forward with international organizations at the UN NATO. I think you'll be up much more involved and and we know they Barney rejoined de Paris climate accords that WHIO. I that is something we've been talking about during the campaign. As well. It and it to analyst point about him not. Saying exactly what they're gonna do I don't think this was the speech where he planned on doing that I think that will come somewhat piecemeal. And as he looks at different parts of the world bend those decisions end and how he plans to approach that will be clear. Again back to Iran and and North Korea exactly how he'll deal with those places and Afghanistan right now they really are looking at all these places they are reevaluating. They are it is not afford a half years ago. It it it is a new world and Joseph Biden knows that no matter how much foreign policy experience he has. Things have changed it to Steve's point are obviously that America. Does what's best for America but they do have a different approach Donald Trump and Joseph Biden certainly as they go forward and Joseph Biden will certainly try to repair. Those alliances. And Steve and I can pick up on and I'm year. Observation that countries around the world are gonna hear in this resolves America's taken a left turn on on on all kinds of policies but there are individual leaders who might hear some things they don't like I'm thinking of crown prince Mohamed Ben Solomon and Saudi Arabia. Who just heard that this president supporting an odd way today and the war in Yemen and cutting off offensive arms sales to Saudi Arabia. And that's a war that really has been the pet project of conference been some what what does this speech mean for. For Saudi Arabia for Iran for Israel in the Middle East. I think Terry around the. You know as the administration was not very specific about what that meant cutting off the saudis. It's my understanding the only program that was still intact was a program where the US was actually helping the saudis to not hit civilians. So lead on this is is that they're laying down marker here Saudi Arabia gonna have to be more Mora accountable the US. But I think the real point here to me is that what this speech was and what it wasn't to Martha's point. It was not a speech laying down most most presents come into the sniffer State Department. And they say these are my five priorities in terms of foreign policy we didn't hear that today from president Biden for very good reason. President trump discounted the State Department. The morale of the state department's terrible they were there were put off in a corner. And ending nearly indeed the beaver Krugman to the retention. Everything in the State Department went downhill during the trump administration. A democratic administration of president Biden thinks highly of the State Department needs to repair the morale in the capability that because he's gonna turn of them first. And so that's what he was doing today coming in and saying. Buck up I'm here for you we're ever going get back to the traditional while role of the State Department and I've got your back. And that I think was the most important thing that he said today. And Emma throughout Biden's campaign you have called his foreign policy proposals a bit baby. What do you think after hearing that speech did that help cement things at all or do you think he's still gonna have to get down to more details. You know I'm I'd be good leaders. All of have to get adds more detailed and part politics but they with a lot of lights in the speech from Clinton give specifics I was particularly encouraged by the administration stacks and aren't you know Athens. Steve point you know they haven't specifically at exactly what's offensive weapons are what you -- to Saudi Arabia can't think assumed that includes things like a sailor munitions that are being used in this march so that is concrete policy change and a detailed at least see. A priest to CD announcement of a global force cluster are you I think it's a little unfortunate that they paired it with a Paulo's the withdrawal of any trips to Germany. But I think it's a really good thing about administration coming into foreign policy looking at the world how change from the waiting worried just four years ago. Meet EU we don't need our military all places are right and maybe be able to think that's going I think. Be concrete steps like the force posture review are aren't good first step towards building a very workable aren't all. And Martha didn't have the impact of that not just the last four years but of this catastrophic pandemic and that injury to the economy. The guy one of the United States is more inward directed now. Not just because president Tom valued tried to break the alliances and and break the United States is that traditional role in the world but because. We got so much work to do it home do you think the role of the United States under president Biden will be more modest. Check back I. I think what you said Terri is is true and we have to look internally and I think I think one of the things that Joseph Biden has said. The seat easy once America's role in the world restored. But it. But domestic and international lines are not so clear cut. They're there blurred and that way we we have to take care the US and as you mentioned the pandemic. But look to the rest of the world as well that he knows full well it is a global problem. It is a global pandemic and we have to work together and that we have to work together on other things as well in it in some ways I think there was a reach out. Two to those trump. Backers who say wait a minute to what about America first it should be America first and there was some language in there about look everything we do. Everything we do is for Americans is for American families we have to restore our economy before we can do other things. But but this will also be presidency. Where they do reach out to the rest of the world and a party tried to do that in big ways. I'm Martha Raddatz Steve gan near an M Ashford in the Atlantic Council thank you off. Thank you. Also in Washington congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green spoke on the house floor at the house repairs to vote. I'm potentially stripping some of her committee appointments she finally admitted that school shootings in 9/11 are real. But she did not apologize for those past comments that got her in trouble let's bring in ABC news political director Rick Klein for more on this Rick. What did you make of her speech in do you think it helps her. In terms of this vote. Let's be honest that I after the speech was a somewhat surreal than a member of congress would have to go on the house floor so yes there have been school shootings yes 9/11 is real. It is sort of incredible that we've even gotten to this moment and I do think it's notable that. She didn't apologize publicly she also hasn't explained why she was still espousing some of these views as recently as 2019. And it's a 20/20 on social media posts they all predated her time in congress. But we're not talking about things that happened you know an ancient history 2030 years ago they were part of her political upbringing. Part of the platform she was running on it was was adherence to certain views she did not disavow Q and on explicitly throughout that campaign. China in fact was still talking about many did in this seeded theories associated with that movement. Opens all the time for election and of course she's been raising a lot of money. Often the fact that that she's been targeted by Democrats and she says liberal media organizations now so. A lot of it rings hollow eye I don't think it's gonna save her. From the judgment of the House of Representatives primarily Democrats that she should not be sitting on particular committees. And wreck I'm that if the Democrats do in fact take a vote and stripped her of her committee assignments. That's a huge stepped up for the majority to reach into the minority party to know this person doesn't get to sit on committees it's generally done. By the party leaders that there's something like Steve King that congressman from Iowa and Republicans are claiming it double standard here that. Could this vote come back to bite Democrats. If Republicans retake the majority. It's easy to see yourself on a partisan slippery slope here Terry I keep in mind as I said earlier. All of these things were talking about happened before she was elected to congress which means. Her constituents either did know or didn't care she may have actually benefited politically from espousing some of these ideas so that stands some kind of judgment and say. That she's not qualified to sit on committees in the House of Representatives there's some members of congress calling for outright expulsion. It does set up a situation where going forward things that are well in the past for member of congress could be fair game. And yes it's not just on a on a party to dole out that kind of that kind of a judgment about its own members the Republicans did have a chance here to do it on the road and Democrats gave and that's face Alter yesterday. They were allowing the House Minority Leader took to act on his own he floated something what he called compromise the Democrats they didn't bite on it and that's what forces the floor action but you're right. I think even some Democrats that I've talked to last couple days acknowledged. Republicans are gonna control the house at some point. In the future Democrats hope not for awhile but when that happens you have to imagine this is going to be one of the tools in the toolkit of the majority going forward. And Rick in the meanwhile congress is also trying to work out other things including going back and forth with the White House trying to negotiate a cove and relief package. Republican senator Mitt Romney it now is proposing a child support credit. For millions of families is that a signal that president Biden may get some bipartisan support here. This is one of the most intriguing developments. All of the entire negotiations around Kobe nineteen to have some of the Romney. Putting forward a proposal around that would address child poverty in a real and meaningful way. It isn't exactly aligned with the goals that Joseph Biden has put forward but we've had the White House chief of staff already say he looks forward to hearing a lot more about this now offering this amended. Doesn't commit Mitt Romney even if it's approved. To supporting the final budget deal in the back reconciliation process is doesn't mean that bipartisanship is necessarily at hand. But this does appear to be a good faith effort. To make a proposal better to the minds of Mitt Romney it's not going to be something that all the progressives on the democratic side support it's not gonna certainly be something that all the Republican support but it does appear to be in meaningful contribution as opposed to most of the budget votes that you get over the next couple of days which are mostly. If not entirely partisan exercises designed. To put the other side on the spot. This is real policy and it would deporting some of the experts that have looked at this make a real difference in child poverty. Glimmers of bipartisanship. May be reclined. Thanks very much as always you that. Well as adverse to ramp of the vaccine rollout continue places like the New York City are working to get those potentially life saving shocks to people in low income communities we'll tell you how. After this break yeah. I. I'm very excited because I got my first. And dose of the Pfizer code effects seen today. And I'm a teacher and I teach second grade in the half. Sound. I'm so grateful that I was able to use. Get shot. Moves that I experienced stand outside and was. Just so positive. They're organize their fists and there's an energy there is past activity. People are excited and I'm just so hopeful and grateful that this can all come to an end soon. I'm eternally optimistic. Can I to sponsor. All this to go anxiety. Again just really grateful. My experience was wonderful reaching an agreement was so easy. I'm just I'm feeling really good Wednesday it was a good day and. Good day great cared teachers being vaccinated congratulations to her and as vaccinations slowly pick up across the country. For places like the Bronx in New York City which are making a real effort. To get a life saving shots to people and underserved and low income communities ABC's Ken Norton is in the Bronx with a closer look. This is the site that set up here in the Bronx it was set up. This morning right in the heart of a low income community where a nonprofit deeds earlier went door to door and housing complexes the sign up senior citizens for the vaccine. That organization bronze rising initiative says when it comes to the boxing roll out. Online sign up just doesn't work for seniors for those who don't have access to a computer or even Internet. He's tech hurdles are exacerbated in the neighborhoods that need the vaccines the most often low income communities of color. Organizers here worry the vaccine and equity gap will only widen at the vaccine rolls out to more people and the public. One organizer told me this is not rocket science just costly so they've been fund raising. Relying heavily on donors to contribute to this important work. Of course the other big question if there are other communities across this country doing the exact same thing learning from these kinds of initiatives we know what sample of local cities and counties have begun to launch mobile planets on the small scale how larger school effort is under way. In states like Wisconsin we also have to admits in the other issue when it comes to getting this vaccine. Distributed in black and brown communities people are have the tenth. To get the vaccine because of missed frosts in the shot. Despite the safety and efficacy of the current available vaccines. And when you ask people to jump through hoops to get the vaccine it only makes matters worse. Which is why this initiative works to educate people I think sign them up. And get them to these clinics for these shots here in the Bronx I spoke with some of these singers there's a lot of excitement to get this vaccine also. Relief. Fronts rising initiative signed up 200 people where this planet they're overall goal with a get 151000. Vaccinated. It's important work Kenneth mountain thank you. And it's not just New York groups are working together across the country to make it easier for low income people and the elderly to get vaccinated. Our Victor canto has a closer look at one interfaith effort in Florida trying to help those who need it most hey Victor. Diane this is a one of a kind event we are inside of a synagogue in aventura Florida. Yet three faiths coming together with one common goal submitting those mostly needed so you have Jews Muslims and Christians. Many who have struggled to make an appointment to get the vaccine or coming from underserved communities we heard from leaders have. Each faith. They were all for it all for this plan here's what's actually happening. People are receiving doses on the other side of a partition and come they wait on this side of the synagogue making sure that they don't have any. Adverse reactions fifteen to thirty minutes Florida's governor was here as well he's been a big proponent of these. Faith based vaccination efforts this is the first time though we've seen three face come together we heard from one Muslim men right after he got the vaccine he told us. This is his first time inside of a synagogue we asked him if he was skeptical at all about coming years said absolutely not. At the end of the day bottom line this is a place of worship he's also had a lot of trouble getting the vaccine so he would not think twice but coming here today Diane. Great to see people coming together for something so important Victor canned a thank you. And that does it for us here thanks for joining us on the breakdown I'm Diane the state of them and I'm Terry Moran and we'll see you back here tomorrow at 3 PM eastern. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.