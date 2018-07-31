Camera catches van appearing to splash pedestrians on purpose

More
A rainy day in Ottawa, Canada, became even wetter for a few pedestrians last Friday afternoon.
0:29 | 07/31/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Camera catches van appearing to splash pedestrians on purpose

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56933659,"title":"Camera catches van appearing to splash pedestrians on purpose","duration":"0:29","description":"A rainy day in Ottawa, Canada, became even wetter for a few pedestrians last Friday afternoon.","url":"/International/video/camera-catches-van-appearing-splash-pedestrians-purpose-56933659","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.