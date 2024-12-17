CCTV shows earthquake rock Vanuatu

CCTV video shows homes and businesses shaking as a 7.3 magnitude earthquake rocked the Pacific island of Vanuatu, causing widespread damage.

December 17, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live