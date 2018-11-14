Transcript for Celebrating Prince Charles

Hey guys I'm Juliana club in London you are watching ABC news lie and today the Bristol probably celebrating prince told his seventieth. Best day three score and ten is and houses and was an exiled. Hands and grand British tradition Prince Charles had eighth 21 guns to lead at green pot. They'll sell about ringing at Westminster Abbey and another logic cannons to leave from the Tower of London. Clarence house of also released a sweet data showing him with his sons princes Harry and William that wives case in mag and and all three of his grand children. Chiles also a guest edited an edition of country life magazine revealing some fun bits of trivia about his life to read as. His till the magazine about his fondness for red squirrels he said he's completely infatuated with them he likes to name them any even lets them run around his house up at Balmoral in Scotland. But his main message that he wanted to convey was a stock warning about the environment unless action is taken he writes. We may be the Lost Generation fortunate enough to experience the wonderful people skills and activities all of aug countryside. And late it's not the festivities continued as gains vehicle runs pot C I'd Buckingham Palace hastened by his mom of course it's nice to your o.s. Queen Elizabeth the Second. From London happy about different child all of us at ABC news until an Exxon and you've been watching ABC news live.

