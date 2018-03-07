Transcript for Challenges ahead for team trying to rescue soccer team in flooded cave

But I want to bring in the ABC's doctor Jan Ashton Jen really for two things one if you can kind of just piggyback off of what James is just talking about there as in for you you have certain several scuba scuba certifications as want to get a sense for you from you. As far as how dangerous this is and what would be required of the these young boys who are don't have that this that the certification. While Indiana as we heard from James who's been you know really giving us excellent reporting since this story broke there. This is an environmentally. And logistically very challenging and precarious situation for obvious reasons all the reasons that James has brought up. Terms of food in terms of the location of this walled off trapped Qaeda that there in the distance that's involved. When you get to the nitty gritty about the scuba. Work that's involved from these trains its seal divers the change just told us. Six hours from when they get from basically we're James is standing to these boy is. That is not something that someone who is not a strong swimmer and has never donned scuba diving ten do. Without Harrell and without risk and when you look at some of the statistics on scuba fatalities. A lot of them apparently tend to occur when divers are in unfamiliar. Challenging. Or unexpectedly. Stressful situations and they panic and when you are dependent on a mask for your oxygen supply. Panic gain can be deadly so when you talk about eleven year olds thirteen year olds fifteen year old. We've never done this before or already in a weekend. You know. Really stressed situation for DE is if not longer and then on top of it you layer on something they have never done which has a very small margin of error in that this is something that is you know really really stacks the deck in terms of risk. And what do get the perspective now from a navy seal admiral Robert Hart word. You can give us really a cents a additionally as we just heard from doctor action about some of the complications are what concerns you announced. Rule. Personal homeowners gun salute about hypothermia. Even though it's hot you're wet environment it. West. You don't belong there where your bottom quarter down Hornish congress vote you young kids lose our children ages of these H. Sure very well and Barroom but to challenge. The good news all that all of us as we know we're here are. We can get a lot of simple lying because what most of the darker picture are recent case. They get is ordered and did not know where they're going. Now we know I'm sure they can present personal life aren't so there's a lie he moves follow to get out of the case where ritual call. And now we have Todd Harmer sought because you got supplies to their group is under virtual. They are toddler also teach teach. But today and they know how well they'll be exposed. To these environments where they make you need to go to her war. So I'm confident with the right. Instructors. Right people it but he needs is due she and it. To get out it is so horrible and it may have the time to try and an educated. Even chance them before they put themselves in these difficult situations. That he may have to face to get out. But again I think. We're good slaves like you know it's really works the best plan and how are we executed. To get these children how to proceed issuers either and how does a mission change now would initially it was it was search and now it's rescue. There are exactly right regardless that. We know medical condition of the region he doesn't reduce political psychologically. There hundred provisional. Different environment and world report we've got these divers had to so won an Oscar changed your philosophy and my brother but back. So now she's here we've got to pursue this course as we. We hear what you risk that we can't wait until whatever it takes them over to get him out. You have option and Lindsay gawker. Good morning actually sorry what I want I want a you know at it as Jeanne said at the scene and as admiral just said they have time now to prepare and almost train these boys so you know my scuba experience doesn't hold a candle to the admirals but when I got my aunt Patti rescue diver certification. As he mentioned training and testing we had to go through maneuvers where my mask was knocked off. My breathing hose was pulled out from my face I was spun around I didn't night diving course and certification. And they do have the capacity now. To train and teach in these boy is so that if the unexpected happens on their. Maybe physically. You know I mean as the admiral knows and again he's very modest so he's not bringing it up when you talk about training for this type of maneuver whether it's from a medical standpoint or a scuba standpoint these are. Extreme professionals and they have not only being in. Stressful situations like this before but they have trained and taught these maneuvers before just like when we do a resuscitation on a patient. We have been through it so many times that when we do it for the first time for real. It's almost automatic and and these divers. Are no different they they've done this and practices and they will go through with these children I'm sure that.

