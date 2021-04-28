Collector gathers over 20,000 fast-food toys

Filipino graphic artist Percival Lugu has been collecting toys from fast-food restaurants since the age of 5 and currently holds a Guinness World Record.
2:29 | 04/28/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for Collector gathers over 20,000 fast-food toys
I first learned. Collector cost. As far as I can remember when it was popular kids I believe it's been panicking please not necessary to. But I need to remember. Having all the police being with them of course but then night. I believe he's here at the end Titus Young kids I believe that we'll mom and myself to him. They get a pizza. Yeah its new. Oh yeah. But this is heavies forget these. I think they got this around them in the agency could see. It's been a look back and let you be happy to hear typically. Cinnamon visas for some good. Now what makes this so special. Groups. The fact that we and I got its I was at midnight much. I love so much and whose various sports people might election.

